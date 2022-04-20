Once again, it came down to just one bad inning for the Keene baseball team.
A four-run inning for the Brattleboro Union baseball team put the Colonels on their way to an 8-5 victory over Keene Wednesday at Alumni Field.
The score was tied 3-3 heading into the sixth, and that was when Brattleboro took a 7-3 lead. All four of their runs in that inning came with two outs.
As a matter of fact, all of their baserunners in that top of the sixth came with two outs.
It started with back-to-back two-out walks to Brattleboro’s Reed Savgent (which turned the lineup over) and Aaron Petrie. Then an error on Brock Haynes at second base scored Savgent, and Willem Thurber made Keene pay extra for the mistake with an RBI double to put Brattleboro ahead 5-3. Thurber and Zinabu McNeice then came around to score on a 2-RBI single from Turner Clews.
Owen Aivaliotis finally got out of the inning after that with a groundout, but Brattleboro was ahead 7-3 at that point.
“We have to get rid of that one inning every single game,” said Keene head coach Ryan Boden. “That one inning takes us out or puts us into a game. That one inning makes or breaks the game for us. It’s what we’re going to be trying to eliminate all season long.”
Keene got a run back in the bottom half of the inning — off an RBI walk from Cal Tiani (who worked back from an 0-2 count) — to make it 7-4, but couldn’t get any more runs across despite having the bases loaded with just one out.
Brattleboro made it 8-4 in the top of the seventh inning. Keene got another run across in the bottom half and had the bases loaded with two outs, but couldn’t cash in, leaving the bases juiced for the second inning in a row.
“It’s a heartbreak,” Boden said. “It’s happened a few times and we’re working on our situational hitting. Just making sure we put the ball in play and not watch strikes get by us.”
Sophomore Zak Whitney pitched five strong innings for Keene, giving up three runs (none earned) on four hits while striking out six.
“He came in and threw strikes,” Boden said. “Made them guess a lot. He kept the ball down and we got outs. We stayed in the game the entire time. He came into the dugout after a rough inning and picked everybody back up. He’s working on his mental game. If you can bring everybody else up, it’s a big part of the team.”
Aivaliotis pitched the sixth, giving up the four unearned runs, and Wes Frowein pitched the seventh inning, giving up one run on two hits.
Keene made four errors in the field, leading to seven unearned runs. All four runs in the sixth inning were unearned.
“We just need to get more practice,” Boden said. “We need to make everything routine for us. Making sure our heads stay high. We just got deflated for a second and that funneled in and fueled [Brattleboro's] bats for the rest of that [sixth] inning.”
Despite the costly error in the sixth inning, Haynes had an efficient day, going 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. He reached base in four of his five plate appearances, including on an error in the sixth inning and a catcher’s interference call in the seventh, which scored a run. He also made two putouts at second base defensively.
Joel Beard also had a multi-hit day, going 2-for-4. He ripped an RBI double to leftfield in the third inning to tie the game at two.
Jolie Glidden got the start for Brattleboro and pitched five innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on eight hits and walked two. Alex Bingham pitched the final two innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on one hit. He struck out four batters, including all three in the seventh inning.
Keene (1-4) visits Exeter Friday at 4:30 p.m. Next week, the Blackbirds are home against Trinity on Monday and Goffstown Wednesday before traveling to Londonderry on Thursday.