It just seemed to be one of those days.
One of those days that saw the Keene baseball team leave 14 runners stranded, nine of them in scoring position.
One of those days where nothing seemed to go their way.
It all added up to a 9-4 loss to Merrimack Tuesday at Alumni Field. The Blackbirds (8-5) have now lost three in a row and four of their last five.
The trouble started on the second pitch of the game. After popping up the first pitch into foul territory where Keene’s Alex Charles just missed making the catch, Merrimack’s Elliot Medlock sent the next pitch for a ride over the left field fence to give the Tomahawks an early 1-0 lead.
Merrimack scored twice more before inning’s end, thanks in part to a couple of defensive miscues, and the Blackbirds were down three runs before even digging into the batter’s box.
“The tone was set right off the bat,” said head coach Dan Moylan. “Dropped ball, misplayed ball, an error … three missed plays. We were playing from behind all day.”
The Tomahawks were up by five runs by the top of the fourth inning, but a three-run bottom of the fourth put the Blackbirds back in the game, down 6-4.
But in the top of the fifth, Merrimack tacked on two more and dashed any hopes of a comeback.
Sophomore Connor Haas got the nod for the Blackbirds and went three innings and gave up four earned runs on seven hits.
“I think Haas pitched better than his line showed,” Moylan said.
Senior Alex Charles pitched the next three innings and had trouble finding a rhythm. He gave up four more earned runs on four hits and walked three. He struck out two batters.
Sharik Khan pitched the seventh, giving up one run on three hits with a strikeout.
Both teams hit the ball well Tuesday, but Merrimack took advantage of more scoring opportunities. Twice, the Blackbirds had runners in scoring position with just one out, only to see the next batter strike out and make it that much more difficult to get the run in.
“We talked a little bit about it,” Moylan said. “Too many times we’re taking at-bats and hitting lazy popups, fly balls to the outfield versus making an effort to hit the ball on the ground. Doing the little things. We need to make sure that when we have guys in scoring position we get the ball in play.”
Liam Conley went 2-4 for the Blackbirds, including what could be the longest single possible, where the ball bounced off the fence, just short of a home run, and a quick throw to the infield kept Conley at first base.
He came around to score anyway later in that inning.
Zach Mooers and Peter Haas also had two hits each, Mooers with an RBI single in the fourth inning.
While Keene was struggling to get runners in from scoring position, Merrimack put the ball exactly where it needed to be. A couple of timely bloop singles helped the Tomahawks scrape a few runs in during the middle innings.
“We certainly didn’t play better than them today,” Moylan said.
After their hot start to kick off the season, the Blackbirds have since been struggling but still have a few weeks to right the ship before the postseason begins.
“We’ve played from behind,” Moylan said. “We haven’t pitched great in the last week. We haven’t hit the ball well. The little things are some of the things that are differences in these games.
“But guys here have played a lot of baseball,” Moylan said. “I expect them to bounce back, turn the page on this one.”
Their next chance comes Wednesday — the team’s third game in as many days — against Bedford at Alumni Field. The two met Monday with Bedford coming away with a 7-5 win.
First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. and Moylan said Peter Haas will get the start.
“He’s our No. 1,” Moylan said. “I suspect that he’ll be ready to pitch and keep us in the game.”