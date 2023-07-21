Greater Keene Babe Ruth has two all-star teams heading into New England regional tournaments this weekend
The Greater Keene Senior Babe Ruth All-Star team will be hosting the New Englands at Alumni Field this weekend while the 13U All-Stars will be heading to Rochester for their regional tournament.
The Senior Babe Ruth squad, coached by Tanner Luopa, opens tournament play this evening against Stamford, Conn. at 5 p.m. at Alumni. Norwood, Mass., Worcester, Mass., and Vermont will also compete in the double elimination tournament with a trip to the Babe Ruth World Series in Cape Girardeau, Mo., on the line. The regionals run through Monday.
Keene has a young roster for the 18U level, comprised mostly of 15 and 16 year-olds.
“We are a young team that is going to rely on our pitching and defense as well as playing small ball offensively,” said Luopa.
Greater Keene Senior Babe Ruth roster — Kasen Abbott; Solis Berquist; Cian Bose; Chance Derosier; Braeden Dion; Koby Kidney; Brady Kivela; Eli Kopcha; Oliver Sarazin; Hunter Schultz; Rowen Vatour.
The Greater Keene 13Us, coached by Alan Merrill, begin pool play this afternoon at 3 p.m., also squaring off against Stamford, Conn.
Keene reached the regionals after finishing in second in the state tournament, falling to Rochester in the finals. Since Rochester received an automatic regional bid as hosts, Keene qualified as N.H.’s tournament representative. Pool play runs through Sunday with the top three teams from each division advancing to a single elimination bracket. The top team from each division in pool play receives a bye to the semifinals.
Keene also will face Franklin County (Maine) and Pittsfield, Mass., in pool play. The 13U World Series will be played in Glen Allen, Va.
“Great pitching and defense have been keeping us competitive which has helped us get this far,” said Merrill. “We have a great group of boys that work hard and have great sportsmanship. Looking forward to a great weekend.”
