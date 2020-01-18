It was a productive afternoon for the Keene High boys and girls alpine ski teams Friday at Mount Sunapee, including an individual win and a team tie for first place.
Emma Rose Greenwood of Keene won her second race of the season, finishing her two slalom runs in a combined time of 1:02.30. That was four seconds faster than runner-up Megan Diers of Manchester Central.
It helped lift the Keene girls into a first-place tie with Exeter High, as each school finished with 376 points. Winnacunnet Regional of Hampton was third.
Also placing for Keene were Maddi Hoefer and Claire Mills, who tied for eighth (1:17.29), and Ava Vitters in 10th (1:20.74). Also, Lexi Krutyholowa finished 13th. Coach Sean Graves said the Birds also had two surprise showings with Maddy Goldberg and Mary Cook finishing 18th and 19th, respectively.
On the boys side, Keene finished third with 370 points, behind Exeter and Winnacunnet who tied for first with 382.
The boys are led by three freshmen and two sophomores and Graves said they all had solid runs. Freshmen Kari Trotter (5th, 1:07.66) and Nick Dumond (8th, 1:11.27) led the way, and Noah Kress came in 10th (1:11.51). Right behind were Luke Petrovich and Nick Tonderrys, in 12th and 13th, respectively.