Bretwood members Bob Kearney and Mike Blair were on a championship-match collision course early Wednesday, but both golfers were detoured at the Senior Match Play event at Green Meadow Golf Course in Hudson.
Both players lost semifinal matches. Kearney fell to two-time defending champion and No. 1 seed Craig Steckowych, 6-and-5, and Blair dropped a 2-and-1 verdict to Bill Everett.
Steckowych, of Portsmouth CC, and Everett, of Laconia CC, have a title-match date in the afternoon Wednesday.
The event is run by the N.H. Golf Association, and is being contested on Green Meadow's Jungle Course.
In the Mid Amateur Match Play bracket, Matt Burroughs and Pat Pelletier moved on in the morning and will play 18 more in the afternoon to decide it all. Burrows, of Derryfield CC, eliminated Harvin Groft, the top seed, 1-up. Pelletier, the one-time pro still playing out of Carter CC in Lebanon, advanced over Jeff Monahan of the host course, 5-and-3.