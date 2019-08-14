C.J. Konkowski, assistant professional at Keene Country Club, had himself a nice couple of days in the northern part of the state.
Shooting rounds of 66 and 69 to finish 7-under par, Konkowski, 26, won the N.H. PGA Championship at North Conway Country Club Tuesday.
The two-day medal-play event was open to all PGA sanctioned players in the state. A field of 30 competed in this event.
A senior division tournament was also played, and won by Alex Kirk, who fashioned rounds of 71 and 72 to finish 1 over for a three-shot win. Keene CC head professional Barry “Pudge” Pearson finished tied for fourth, six back of Kirk. Pearson shot 74-75 on the par-71 layout.
Konkowski, of Chesterfield, has finished third in this event on two occasions. He had 10 birdies and an eagle over the two days, and his one-shot win over Jay Pollini of Ridgewood CC in Wolfeboro was dramatic.
Pollini, part of a three-player pairing with Konkowski, kept the pressure on Konkowski over the closing stretch of holes. Konkowski made a birdie at No. 17 to go a shot up. At 18, Konkowski hit a tree with his tee ball and had to punch his second shot back into play. Pollini hit his approach to set up a 15-foot birdie try.
“At that point,” he said, “I’m just thinking about two-putting for a bogey to maybe get into a playoff,” Konkowski said. “Instead, my putt fell in the side of the hole for par, and I end up winning.”
Konkowski is in his fourth season as the assistant pro at Keene CC; he had the same role for one year before that at Bretwood.
He said the North Conway course benefitted him because its layout is similar to Bretwood.
Rounding out the top five were Todd Rollins (4 under), Rico Riciputi (3 under), and Zac Temple (2 under).
In the senior division, Vince Molesky (4 over) was second, Bob McGraw (5 over) third and Ken Hamel (7 over) shared fourth with Pearson.