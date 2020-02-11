PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Keene State College freshman guard Katie Martineau of Farmington was named the Little East Conference women’s basketball Rookie of the Week on Monday.
Martineau, the league’s leading three-point shooter among qualified players by a wide margin, made 5-of-8 threes and scored 15 points in the Owls’ runaway victory over Plymouth State University in their lone game of the week. She also added four steals, three rebounds and an assist while making five of her six triple attempts in the opening half as KSC built a 33-point advantage.
This is the women’s team’s second Rookie of the Week honor of the season, with Hailey Derosia also picking up the honor on Jan. 20.
Keene State, which is in sixth place in the league standings, travels to UMass-Dartmouth on Wednesday for a 5 p.m. start.
KSC athletics upcoming schedule
After having last weekend off, the Keene State College athletic slate resumes this week with a pair of important basketball doubleheaders, the NEISDA championships, and another track and field event in Boston.
Women’s basketball
Now ahead by two and a half games for the final playoff spot in the Little East Conference, any combination of two Keene State wins or University of Southern Maine losses will clinch a tournament spot for the Owls.
KSC has a pair of games this week, as it first visits UMass-Dartmouth on Wednesday for a 5 p.m. start before hosting Rhode Island College on Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Owls are just one game behind a pile of three teams (UMass-Dartmouth, Castleton, UMass-Boston) that are 7-5 in conference action, which mark the three through five spots in the league.
Men’s basketball
Four games remain overall for KSC — two this week — in the regular season, and each game will carry a significant amount of importance as the top six in the league are separated by just two games, and the top seven by only three.
The Owls will look to gain a measure of revenge against a pair of league opponents this week, including Wednesday, when Keene State visits UMass-Dartmouth for a 7 p.m. tip-off. Rhode Island College will then visit Spaulding Gymnasium at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Keene State holds the final playoff spot by one game over seventh-place Eastern Connecticut State University, but as of the moment would not hold the tiebreaker over the Warriors. KSC has won three of four, including an overtime win over Plymouth State in its last game.
Swimming and diving
Swimming and diving will wrap up its 2019-20 season when they visit North Kingstown, R.I., and the University of Rhode Island for the NEISDA Championships, which run from Thursday through Sunday. The Owl women recently won their 14th consecutive Little East title and 17th overall, while the men took the first-ever LEC Invitational.
Indoor track and field
After a weekend off, the indoor track and field teams will both head to Boston for the Valentine Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
In their last action at the Branwen Smith-King Invitational in Medford, Mass., Ben Musese set a new school record in the triple jump while qualifying for the New England Division III Championships. Nicole De Almeida (600 meters) and Lynne Hebert (mile) also achieved qualifying marks.