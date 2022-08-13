Katie Clark, the 14-year head coach of the women’s lacrosse program at Keene State College, has stepped down to pursue other professional opportunities, according a press release.
She will continue her professional career as an admissions counselor and head coach of the girls varsity lacrosse team at Northfield Mount Hermon School in Northfield, Mass.
Clark leaves as the longest-tenured women’s lacrosse coach in school history. She has a 134-97 (.580) career record since taking over the program in 2009.
“Keene State has been a place of incredible growth for me and I am forever grateful for that,” Clark said in the press release. “I am extremely thankful for the support that my colleagues gave me, but most importantly I want to extend my sincere appreciation for the student-athletes that I was given the privilege of coaching, as well as their families for their dedication to the school and lacrosse program.
“The decision to embark on a new chapter was not made lightly, but is an exciting opportunity for my family,” Clark continued. “I look forward to following the program’s future successes and continuing to be a big supporter of Keene State Athletics.”
Clark was hired as the fifth head coach in program history in 2009, and she led the team to its first LEC tournament championship that season. She went on to win five conference championships in her first eight years at the helm, including back-to-back championships in 2011-12 and 2015-16.
The Owls earned their first ever NCAA tournament win in 2016 with a 10-9 win over Castleton.
We are so thankful to Katie Clark for her contributions and successes as our women’s lacrosse coach,” said KSC Director of Athletics and Recreation Phil Racicot in the press release. “She has made a lasting impression on the program both on and off the field. We wish her continued success as she begins a new challenge professionally and all the best to Katie and her family.”
Keene State will conduct a national search to find Clark’s replacement as head coach.
