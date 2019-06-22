Michael Kartrude is on cloud nine.
Just two months after marrying his fiancée, Ashley, he won the 86th N.H. Open Championship Saturday at Bretwood Golf Course, the first state open title of his professional career.
The seventh-year pro and West Palm Beach, Fla., native finished with a three-day score of 10-under 206, putting him in a three-way tie for the top spot with Jared Mactas and Paul Pastore. Kartrude secured the victory on the first playoff hole, one-putting the 18th for a birdie.
Bob Kearney — a native of Houston who summers in Monadnock Region and plays out of The Shattuck Golf Club in Jaffrey — won the N.H. Open Low Amateur title, carding a three-day 7-over 223. Kearney was one of just two amateurs to make the cut for the final day of the tourney, with the other being Jake Hollander. Hollander — a Petersborough native who also plays out of Shattuck — finished at 12-over 228.
Kartrude entered the final day as part of a four-way tie for fourth place at 6-under 138, along with Mactas, Blake Morris and Matt Hutchins.
After carding a 2-under 70 Friday at the Keene Country Club, Kartrude shot an identical score to his Thursday outing at Bretwood at 4-under 68, tying for Saturday’s second-best mark. He closed out his Day 3 with three straight birdies to put him into the tie for the top spot.
Mactas matched Kartrude’s pace Saturday, at 4-under 68, improving his Thursday score by three strokes. He struggled early, standing at even par through the front nine with three bogeys and three birdies, but carded five birdies to one bogey on the back to recover.
Pastore entered the final day as the leader after shooting 6-under 66 at the country club Friday. He encountered the same early struggles as Mactas Saturday, with three bogeys and three birdies on the front, but only came out with two birdies on the back to wind up in the three-way tie at the top.
Sam Grindle tallied the best score of the final day, at 5-under 67, vaulting himself from a tie for 18th into a tie for fourth with Jay Card, with a three-day total of 8-under 208.
Kartrude walked away with a prize of $10,000, while Mactas and Pastore each hauled in $3,500 for their runner-up finishes. Grindle and Card earned $1,750 each, and Brandon Lacasse and C.J. Swift — who tied for sixth — brought in the last four-figure purse at $1,125.