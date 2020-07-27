The Junior Swamp Bats 18U baseball team pulled out a pair of wins in its final at-bats Saturday in Marlborough to sweep the Northeast Wildcats, 9-8 and 4-3, and run its winning streak to seven games.
It marks the second straight weekend the JSB (12-2) has won a game in its final-at bat. In between was Friday’s 1-0 win over Nashua Coffey Post.
The JSB squandered a six-run lead in Saturday’s opener to go into the seventh trailing 8-7. One-out doubles by Shea Zina and Alex Charles tied the game and after Lian Conley was walked intentionally, Tucker Brown hit a sharp ground ball to short that was mishandled allowing Charles to come home with the winning run. Charles and Zina also homered in the game.
The JSB were down 2-0 going into the seventh inning before coming up with four runs in the top half of the frame. A leadoff single by Liam Yardley followed by three walks forced in the first run and set up a two-run double by Charles. A sacrifice fly by Thomas Fagiano plated Zina with the fourth run.
Junior Swamp Bats 12U
Eli Kopcha’s grand slam highlighted an eight-run inning that sparked the Junior Swamp Bats 12U team to a double-header sweep of the N.H. Prospects, 11-9 and 10-7, Sunday at Bambino Field in Keene.
The JSB (10-5), winner of four straight, were down 3-1 before exploding in the third to take the lead for good. Walks to Andrew O’Donnell and Dominic Smith sandwiched around a bunt single by Conrad Smith set up Kopcha’s homer to center. Walks and errors allowed the JSB to tack on four more runs in the inning.
The JSB used another big inning to complete the sweep, coming up with five runs in the top half of the sixth to overcome a two-run deficit in the second game. Kolby Kidney drove in three runs, while Solis Bergquist and Ethan Vonasek each drove in two.
Junior Swamp Bats 14U
The JSB 14U Black team continued to surge Saturday, winning for the fifth time in its last six games with a sweep of the Sports Mill Grizzlies, 8-0 and 9-1, at the Derryfield School in Manchester.
The JSB (9-5-1) rode a complete-game one-hitter by Matt Hayes in the opener, while Cam Tinnin and Charlie Clark combined on a one-hitter in the second game. Casey Mooers was 3-for-4, including a triple, with three runs scored in the second game.
Zak Whitney’s three hits in the opener and the shutdown pitching of Fitch Hennessey and Sean Callahan in the second game helped the JSB 13U team sweep the N.H. Bobcats, 14-6 and 6-2, Saturday in Goffstown.
Whitney was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI in the opener as the JSB (10-6-1) broke a 5-all tie with six runs in the fifth. Hennessey was strong over the first four frames of the second game, while Callahan retired seven of the nine batters he faced after coming on in the fifth to close out the contest.
Ethan McGovern spun a one-hit beauty to allow the JSB 14U Purple team to earn a split Sunday in Hampton with NEB-New Hampshire. The JSB (4-11) lost the opener, 4-3, before rallying behind McGovern to take the second game, 4-0, and snap a five-game losing streak.
McGovern, a lefty, struck out five, walked four and scattered three hits as he went the distance. The JSB did all its damage on offense during a four-run fifth inning. Connor Fowler had a two-run single, Nate Clark made it 3-0 with a run-scoring single and Justin Borges forced in the fourth run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Junior Swamp Bats 11U
After having its nine-game winning streak ended by the N.H. Bobcats in Sunday’s opener, the JSB 11U team rode Colin Tinnin’s dominating effort on the mound to shut out the Bobcats, 6-0, in the second game of the day in Manchester.
Tinnin went the distance, allowing two hits, walking one and striking out five. Miles Desrosiers had the big hit of the game, a two-run double during a four-run first inning for the JSB (13-3). Brayden French pitched well in the opener, but didn’t get much support in a 3-2 loss.
Junior Swamp Bats 16U
The JSB 16U team couldn’t slow down the bats of the host Concord Cannons on Sunday, losing both ends of a double-header, 7-3 and 11-7. Jack Cocozella was productive in both games for the JSB (7-9), going 3-for-6 with two runs scored.
JSB 14U softball
A couple of solid outings in the circle by Shawn Bixby and Mackenzie Neese backed by a little bit of an offensive outburst allowed the JSB 14U softball team to advance to the quarterfinals of the Laconia Open tournament.
The JSB went 0-2-1 in pool play, suffering a pair of shutout losses before playing Northeast Hurricanes Seacoast to a 2-2 tie. Bixby allowed one earn run and scattered seven hits in that game, while also driving in a run.
The JSB opened elimination play with a 6-4 win over Northeast Hurricanes White on Sunday as Neese pitched a complete game and was backed by the team’s best offensive showing of the tournament. Bixby was 2-for-3 and drove in three runs.
The team was eliminated a game later, 9-4, by the Northeast Hurricanes Blue, despite two hits each by Bixby and Ava Symonds.
JSB 12U softball
The JSB 12U softball team couldn’t build off a 13-run explosion in its final pool play game on Saturday as it fell to the N.H. Comets Blue, 9-4, Sunday in the elimination round of the Nor’Easter Classic in Laconia.
A nine-run fourth inning highlighted by Ashlynn Clay’s two-run single carried the JSB to a 13-6 win over Seacoast United on Saturday. Seven different players had hits, led by Bailee St. Sauveur with a pair. Clay and Kiley Hemlow combined to drive in seven runs.