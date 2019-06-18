The 16U team was the highlight of Father’s Day weekend for the Junior Swamp Bats program, going 3-0 during a trip through Connecticut to improve to 6-1.
The 13U DI team, meanwhile, got within one game of a championship appearance for the second weekend in a row, going 2-1 at the OPS Summer Slam in Dartmouth, Mass. Also, the 14U DIA team swept the Northeast Hurricanes Salem, 6-5 and 9-5, Saturday in Marlborough, while the 13U DIA team lost a pair at the Lowell Junior Spinners, 9-4 and 8-4.
On the softball side, the 12U team went 2-2 to reach the semifinals of the rain-shortened Seacoast United tournament, and the 14U team was 1-3.
Pitching was the highlight for the 16U team, which earned two shutout wins. The Bats beat the Stamford Thunder, 1-0, and Fairfield, 5-4, then bested the Stamford 18U House team, 13-0.
Aaron Kent threw six-plus innings and Huxley Holcombe closed out the first game against the Thunder, combining to allow one hit and six walks with nine strikeouts. Zinabu McNeice drove in Nate Gagnon for the lone run of the game. Kent went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in the win over Fairfield.
Shea Zina and two relievers combined for a three-hitter in the final win over the Stamford 18U team. Zina went four innings, allowing one hit and six walks and striking out eight; he also went 4-for-4 with two RBI.
For the 13U DI team, Jett Giza and Charlie Clark each pitched a complete game as the Bats won their first two before losing to the Junior Bay Sox, 4-2, in the pool play championship game of the OPS tourney. The team is 5-2 in its last two tournaments.
Giza allowed five hits and five walks with one strikeout in a 10-2 win over the Cape Cod Heat, while Clark gave up two hits and one walk and struck out four in an 11-1 win over Atlantic Baseball Club. Evan Gutkowski went 7-for-11 over the weekend out of the lead-off spot with two runs scored and eight RBI.
The 14U DIA team posted its first double-header sweep of the season behind solid pitching efforts from Hayden Anastasio and Orion Murphy.
The 13U DIA team saw a pair of comebacks fall short to the Junior Spinners.
The 12U softball team reached the semifinals of the Seacoast United tourney, but the rest of the games were cancelled because of rain. Cassidy Dunham struck out eight in a 10-0 win over the host team, while Mary Hulslander drove in eight runs in a 13-12 win over the New England Storm.
For the 14U softball team, Julia Hoden drove in a pair of runs and Shawn Bixby struck out seven and allowed two hits in a 7-1 win in its tournament play.