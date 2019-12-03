Emily Gannon, a former college player and varsity high school coach, will be joined by the Junior Swamp Bats softball staff for a series of clinics for youths ages 8 to 14 that are focused on fundamentals.
Other coaches include former college players Molly St. Germain, Jenna Beaulieu and Jennifer Mayette.
The 90-minute clinics are Wednesday, Dec. 11, Sunday, Dec. 15, Wednesday, Dec. 18 and Sunday, Dec. 22 at the new JSB indoor training facility at 2 South Winchester St. in Swanzey. The Wednesday clinics are from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and the Saturday clinics are 10 a.m. to noon.
The cost is $25 for JSB members and $50 for non-members. For more information or to register, go to www.jrswampbats.com, or email president@jrswampbats.com.