The Junior Swamp Bats opened their baseball and softball seasons with an abundance of weekend action for fans to take in.
The 11U baseball team, led by Brayden French’s big day at the plate, defeated the New England Charge 9-5 and NLB Shamrocks 11-6 Saturday in Hudson to begin the season.
French finished the day 5-for-7 at the plate with five runs scored and a pair of RBI. Garret Clark and Sam Sacerdote each had four hits, while Colin Tinnin and Sam Merry finished with three.
In softball, the Junior Swamp Bats 12U and 14U teams each won their home debuts on Brown Field in Swanzey. Each team earned wins against the Summit A’s 14U team. The 12U team rallied for a 13-10 win on Thursday, while the 14U team rode a pair of home runs, a double and six RBI from Shawn Bixby to a 30-7 win on Saturday. Julia Hoden and Jill Goodnow combined to contribute five hits and seven RBI.
The Junior Swamp Bats 18U baseball team split with NEB-New Hampshire in Portsmouth on Saturday, winning the opener 5-2 and being shut out in the second game 3-0. In the win, Zach Mooers finished 2-for-2 with two runs scored and another batted in. Peter Haas, Matt Dodd and Taylor Letourneau combined on the mound to allow four hits and strike out 11.
Following a pair of losses Saturday to the Concord Cannons, the Junior Swamp Bats 16U baseball team bounced back by sweeping the Granite State Giants Sunday in Marlborough, 9-2 and 10-8. Owen Aivaliotis had three hits in Sunday’s second game, Carter Hennessey had three hits on the day and Eric Staplefeld doubled and drove in a pair in the second game. Connor Haas was dominant on the mound in the opener, allowing one hit, walking three and striking out eight over five shutout innings.
The Junior Swamp Bats 14U Black team went 1-1-1 on the week, starting with a 9-5 win over the N.H. Prospects on Wednesday, before playing the N.H. Warriors to a draw and then a loss on Saturday. Casey Mooers had a two-run home run in a 4-4 tie in Saturday’s opener. Matt Hayes, Charlie Clark and Cam Tinnin combined on the mound to allow three hits, walk five and strike out 11.
The Junior Swamp Bats 14U Purple baseball team struggled to generate offense against the N.H. Prospects on Sunday, losing 15-2 and 10-0, in Marlborough. Sam Perry had a two-run double, while Justin Borges and Ethan McGovern were solid in the field for the Junior Swamp Bats.
Similar to the 14U Purple team, the 12U Junior Swamp Bats baseball team was stagnant on offense Sunday in Swanzey during losses of 7-1 and 6-0 to the N.H. Blackflies. Spencer Hickman, Conrad Smith and Ethan Vonasek produced what little offense the team mustered.
In a rematch of last year’s 12U EBL baseball championship game — which the Junior Swamp Bats won — the NLB Shamrocks gained a measure of revenge Saturday, sweeping the Junior Swamp Bats, 8-3 and 7-3. Zak Whitney and Sawyer Lepple each had two hits on the day, while Fitch Hennessey was a standout at shortstop.
The Junior Swamp Bats Development baseball Team Black rallied for five runs in its final at-bats to beat the Junior Swamp Bats Development baseball Team White, 12-9, in Sunday’s opener. The Junior Swamp Bats Development Purple rode the pitching and hitting of Tommy Robbins for a 6-4 win over Junior Swamp Bats Black in the day’s second game.
Based out of Swanzey, the Junior Swamp Bats draws baseball and softball players ages 9-18 primarily from the Monadnock Region.