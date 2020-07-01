Over the weekend was the return of Alumni Field, opened back up for some baseball.
The Junior Swamp Bats 18U team swept the NLB Shamrocks, 7-1 and 13-0, in the first games on the Keene High varsity field this year.
Peter Haas and Matt Dodd combined on a two-hitter in the first game, while Shea Zina and Taylor Letourneau teamed up for four innings of one-hit ball in the second game shutout for the JSB (4-1).
Zach Mooers highlighted a big day offensively for the JSB with a deep home run in the second game, while Cam Chamberlain and Thomas Fagiano each added a pair of hits and combined to drive in three runs in the opener.
The Junior Swamp Bats 12U team went up north over the weekend and came home with four wins against the Home Run Shamrocks out of North Conway.
Chance Derosier set the tone for the JSB, throwing a complete-game three-hitter as his team opened the weekend with a 2-1 win. Conrad Smith followed it up with a complete game in the nightcap, resulting in an 11-1 win. The offense, stagnant in the team’s first three games, got going, piling up 31 runs in four games. Kasen Abbott, Koby Kidney, Hunter Schultz helped paced the offense, while Solis Bergquist and Ethan Vonasek continued the team’s standout pitching with strong starts on Sunday.
The JSB 13U team also won four games over the weekend, posting wins of 15-0 over the New England Charge and 3-2 over the Sports Mill Grizzlies on Saturday, while sweeping C4 Baseball, 6-5 and 17-0, Sunday.
Fitch Hennessey tripled and scored what proved to be the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly driven in by Jake Hilliard in Saturday’s second game, while Keagan Systo walked, went to second on a single by Sawyer Lepple and eventually scored the game-winner on a ground ball by Zak Whitney in the bottom of the eighth in Sunday’s opener. Three no-hit innings on the mound by Sean Callahan and a five RBI day by Nolan Gillis completed the afternoon for the JSB (4-2).
The Junior Swamp Bats 11U team split four games and, in the process, handed the league-leading New Hampshire Prospects their first loss of the season over the weekend. The JSB (4-2) won the second game in a pair of double-headers, rolling to a 9-5 win over the NLB Shamrocks on Saturday and riding the strong pitching of Brayden French and Colin Tinnin to beat the Prospects, 14-4, in Sunday’s second game.
The 14U Purple team picked up its first win of the season, as Connor Fowler pitched into the sixth of a 5-0 win against the New England Charge. Sam Perry went 3-for-3 and reached base five times Sunday as the Junior Swamp Bats (1-5) fell to the NE Ravens, 8-2 and 12-2. Nick Allison had had three hits and drove in a pair of runs on the day for the Ravens.