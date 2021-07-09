Started in 2011, the Junior Swamp Bats, a developmental baseball and softball program — in tandem with local high school baseball programs — helps local student athletes thrive on their varsity teams and beyond.
According to Junior Swamp Bats baseball coaching director John Luopa, in its 10 years, the Junior Swamp Bats have sent over 30 high school baseball players to compete at college programs at all three NCAA divisions.
After this summer, you can add five more to the list.
Next spring, five Junior Swamp Bats will be suiting up with their respective college teams.
Zach Mooers (University of Southern Maine), Peter Haas (Stonehill College), Alex Charles (UMass-Dartmouth), Liam Conley (Saint Joseph College of Maine) and Shea Zina (Franklin Pierce University) will be the latest Junior Swamp Bats to play college ball.
It’s not unusual to see so many Junior Swamp Bats go on to play at the college level, Luopa said.
“I think that [Junior Swamp Bats] has been built up over the years so kids that really want to pursue or launch a career in baseball and academics ... feel like the benefit has paid off,” Luopa said.
These five in particular use their on-the-field versatility to their advantage. Each of the five plays multiple positions around the diamond.
The importance of that versatility is something taught in the Junior Swamp Bats program.
“We want this message to get across, and that is: the more you can do for your team, the more positions you can play, the more capable you are of doing a lot of different things, the more valuable you’re going to be to your coaches,” Luopa said.
Before they ship off to college, the five recent graduates have one more summer in the purple and black.
“I look forward to coaching them throughout the summer,” said Luopa, who has been working with most of these guys for over five years. “Last summer was a little bit different of a summer for us because of COVID and I think that they really worked hard and overall got better at the game of baseball.
“They all come from good high school coaches as well,” Luopa added. “The high school coaches do a really good job of developing athletes as well and we just pick up from there. It’s kind of a joint arrangement we have with the high schools in the area.”
Softball success in high schools
While the Junior Swamp Bat baseball program continues to develop high school athletes into college ball players, the newer softball developmental teams have seen many of their younger players contributing at the varsity level at their respective high schools.
Keene High saw players such as freshmen Asianah Gostyla, Makenzie Neese, Katelyn Stout; sophomore AvaJean Symonds; and junior Briauna Clay all apply what they learned as Junior Swamp Bats in their high school lineups.
Monandock Regional sophomores Shaun Bixby, Julia Hoden, Emma Loudermilk and junior Jayden Hatt all helped propel the young Huskies team to a state semifinal appearance this past spring, and ConVal freshman Mary Hulslander made her mark for the Cougars this season.
“That’s what it’s all about,” said Junior Swamp Bats softball coaching director Emily Gannon. “We want these girls to be positive contributors to their high schools. I’m thrilled that they made such a positive impact.
“There’s a lot of talent and they work hard,” Gannon continued. “They’re good kids.”
She mentioned watching one of the Keene-Monadnock softball games early in the season and feeling an “overwhelming sense of pride” seeing so many Junior Swamp Bats on the field competing against each other at the varsity level.
“It was awesome to showcase their skills and the development they’ve made on the big stage,” Gannon said. “I’m excited to see where they go from here.”
The future is certainly bright for the Junior Swamp Bats softball players and the program as a whole. While the program is still in it’s younger phase, Gannon said she expects to see the Junior Swamp Bats develop more college-level softball talent in the next few years.
“Lots of positives,” Gannon said. “Softball is moving in the right direction. These younger girls are becoming role models. Hopefully we’ll continue.”