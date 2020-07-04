The Junior Swamp Bats will be offering camps for both softball and baseball players during the month of July.
Because of the Governor’s guidelines for day camps, it is important for those interested to register players ahead of time. There is no online registration.
Below is the camp information and contact information for softball and baseball.
Softball
Softball Development Camp for ages 8-16 during the week of July 13-17 at Brown Field in Swanzey. The camp will be held daily from 9 a.m. to noon. The camp, which is open to the community, is under the direction of JSB Coach Marty Testo. Other staff includes JSB Softball Coaching Director Emily Gannon, JSB 12U Coach Molly St. Germain and JSB 14U Coach Jenna Beaulieu.
To register please contact Coach Testo at mtesto@lelandandgray.org.
The cost is $100, and payment is due on July 13 during check-in.
Baseball
Futures Baseball Camp for ages 9-12 during the week of July 20-24 at the Marlborough School. The camp will be held daily from 9 a.m. to noon. The camp, which is open to the community, is under the direction of JSB Showcase Coach John Luopa and will be staffed by JSB players and coaches.
To register please contact Coach John Luopa at jluopa07@gmail.com.
The cost is $100 and payment is due on July 20 during check-in.