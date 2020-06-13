With Gov. Chris Sununu announcing that amateur low-contact sports can move into phase two beginning Monday, the Keene Junior Swamp Bats will finally get to take the field for game action.
It was a sigh of relief after plenty of other sports remain sidelined with their futures still uncertain.
“We just had to keep track of what was going on,” Junior Swamp Bats Program director Jim Fennell said. “As long as the numbers for the health side of things were trending down, we remained optimistic. I think we took the most realistic approach by targeting June 20 as our start date for games.”
The first game for the Junior Swamp Bats was set to feature the baseball Select Team on Tuesday in Marlborough but that game has been stalled due to travel issues, according to Fennell.
If that game isn’t played, Wednesday’s schedule will feature the first two games, the 14U Black and 14U Purple teams. The 14U Black team will be playing the New Hampshire Prospects at 5:45 p.m. at the Marlborough School and the 14U Purple team will be playing the New Hampshire Bobcats at Lions Field, in Goffstown.
The softball programs are planning to have scrimmages next week, but that is still not finalized.
The Junior Swamp Bats features eight baseball levels competing in the Elite Baseball League (EBL) and two softball levels competing in U.S.A. Softball of New Hampshire.
At the younger age levels, 11U and 12U, their seasons would have been done by now, as the heart of their schedule is in April and May. Due to everything being postponed, they will begin their season now. It is the opposite for the Select and Showcase teams, which typically begin their seasons in June and run through the end of July or early August.
The program began practicing May 30 and just as practices have been different, with parents asked to stay in the parking lot by the Swamp Bats despite it only being a state suggestion, games will also have to get accustomed to a new normal.
Parents and fans will be allowed within six feet of the field, but cannot hang on fence, a normal routine for most. While true, those in attendance will not have to be in the parking lot, but social distancing is required, and people are being asked to wear masks if they cannot socially distance.
Typically, a travel baseball organization, playing teams across the Northeast, the Junior Swamp Bats will be playing teams strictly in New Hampshire, part of what was already a tentative plan.
“All the New Hampshire members of the program have been meeting since the fall,” Fennell said. “We were plotting out a New Hampshire series anyways. So once all this came down and we knew we were going to have to stay in state to play, we were all ready to put that into motion. It’s all gone relatively smooth.”
The Junior Swamp Bats website schedule has not yet been updated and the organization is planning to play games through early-mid August as long as all goes as planned.