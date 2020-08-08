The Junior Swamp Bats are holding evaluations for the 2021 season, for both baseball and softball.
Tryouts are being held Aug. 10, 11, 12 and 13.
The schedule is as follows:
Monday, Aug. 10
Players who will be 11 in 2021: 5-6 p.m., Cole Field in Swanzey.
Player who will be 12 in 2021: 6-7 p.m. Cole Field in Swanzey.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Players who will be 13 in 2021: 5-6 p.m. Marlborough School Field.
Players who will be 14 in 2021: 6-7 p.m. Marlborough School Field.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Players who will be 15/16 in 2021: 5-6 p.m. Marlborough School
Players who will be 17/18 in 2021: 6-7 p.m. Marlborough School
Thursday, Aug. 13
Players who will be 9/10 in 2021: 6-7 p.m. Cole Field in Swanzey.
For more information contact president@jrswampbats.com