Shea Zina and Alex Charles hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the seventh inning Saturday in Marlborough to cap an improbable comeback win and spark the Junior Swamp Bats 18U team to a double-header sweep of NEB-New Hampshire.
The JSB (8-2) trailed by one run when Zina launched a homer to dead center field that cleared the road on the other side of the fence to tie the game. One batter later, Charles followed it with a walk-off shot to left field. Peter Haas and Matt Dodd combined to scatter seven hits and strike out 13 batters.
The two teams got into a back-and-forth affair in the second game before the JSB took control with eight runs in the sixth inning. Zach Mooers did the most damage with a bases-loaded homer to left.
JSB 13U Baseball
The JSB 13U team opened the weekend with a nail-biting win over the division-leading NH Prospects at home Saturday in Marlborough and closed it out with two blowout wins in Nashua on Sunday.
The JSB (8-6-1) played the Prospects to a 1-1 tie after eight innings in Saturday’s first game before taking the second game, 6-5. Ollie Frowein and Fitch Hennessey teamed on a four-hitter in the opener, striking out seven and allowing just one walk, while Hennessey was 3-for-3 at the plate and Sean Callahan drove in the only run.
Nolan Gillis had a two-run single in the fifth inning to put the JSB ahead for good in the second game and Kaden Smith threw three innings of shutout relief. There was no such drama on Sunday as the JSB beat the MV Prospects, 15-0 and 11-0, as four pitchers combined on seven no-hit innings in the two mercy-rule wins. Zak Whitney went 5-for-5 with four RBI and five runs scored on the day.
JSB 11U Baseball
The JSB 11U team continued to roll Sunday in Manchester, sweeping the MV Commodores, 5-3 and 6-0, to extend their win streak to eight games. Brayden French struck out seven and allowed one hit, while also going 2-for-2 at the plate, in the opener for the JSB (11-2), while Colin Tinnin and Garrett Clark combined on a three-hit shutout in the second game. Tinnin also had two hits and scored two runs, while Wesley McWhirk had a hit and drove in three runs.
JSBU 14U Baseball Black Team
The JSB 14U Black team also got strong pitching performances. Evan Gutkowski threw a no-hitter in the opener and Cam Tinnin tossed a one-hitter in the second game as the JSB rolled past the NH Warriors, 10-2 and 11-0, Saturday at Alumni Field Two in Keene. Gutkowski also had a productive day at the plate for the JSB (7-4-1), collecting three hits and driving in three runs.
JSB 12U Baseball
Chance Derosier threw a complete-game in the opener and was supported by a three-run home run from Hunter Schultz as the JSB 12U team swept the Granite Heat, 10-0 and 9-1, Sunday at Bambino Field in Keene.
Andrew O’Donnell scored a pair of runs and Solis Bergquist was stellar in the field, backing the pitching of Dom Smith, Flynn Dennis and Ethan Vonasek in the second game victory for the JSB (8-5).
JSB 16U Baseball
The Granite Heat pushed across two runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a 7-6 win Sunday in Marlborough and complete a double-header sweep of the JSB 16U team. A five-run first inning carried the Heat to a 6- win in the opener. Jack Cocozella had the only hit in that game for the JSB (7-7), one his three hits on the day.
JSB 14U Baseball Purple Team
The JSB 14U Purple team had its first-game rally cut short during Sunday’s double-header loss to the NH Bobcats, 8-6 and 9-1. The JSB (3-10) was coming off a rough one Saturday, losing 22-7 and 16-1 to the NE Ravens.
JSB 12U Softball
The JSB 12U softball team surrendered early leads in both games Saturday, falling 10-5 to the Lightning and 11-6 to the Litchfield Blast.
The JSB (4-4) scored five runs in an inning in both games, but could not protect those leads. Madison Testo had a pair of hits in the opener, while Ashlynn Clay was 3-for-3 and Ari Drouin had her second extra-base hit of the day and drove in two runs in the second game.