The Junior Swamp Bats 16U softball team ran the table to bring home a first-place finish at the 2023 Elite Extravaganza Tournament in Portland, Maine, over the weekend.
The team consists of local high school standouts from Keene High, Monadnock, Conant and Fall Mountain and is coached by Keene State Athletic Director Marty Testo.
JSB won all five games they played over the weekend, including a three-game run in the elimination round on Sunday. The Bats defeated Sluggers Select 16U out of Brewer, Maine, 4-1 in the championship game.
Fall Mountain’s Kendal Cote went the distance in the circle in the final, striking out nine while allowing just three hits with three walks. She kept her opponents off the board until the sixth inning. By then, JSB had a 4-0 lead after a four-run fifth was spearheaded by a two-run double from Keene High’s Avery Moore. Keene’s Madison Testo and Kaylee Percoco also drove in runs in the inning. Monadnock’s Ari Drouin and Delaney Tenney and Keene’s Ashlyn Clay also had hits in the final.
Clay went 5-for-8 across Sunday’s three games. She was 2-for-2 with a run scored in a 5-1 quarterfinal win to begin the day. Moore, Testo and Monadnock’s Shaylee Branon drove in runs. Clay drove in three runs in the semifinal, a 6-4 win over the Central Maine Carnage. JSB broke a 4-4 tie in the top of the seventh with two runs to win it.
Moore and Percoco each had two hits in the semifinals while Percoco and Tenney drove in runs to book JSB’s ticket to the finals.
Cote and Conant’s Shayla Seppala handled all the pitching duties on Sunday. Seppala went the distance in the five-inning quarterfinal win, allowing only one walk on three hits. In the semifinals, she gave way to Cote after five innings having allowed three earned runs on six hits with a walk and three strikeouts. Cote struck out one in two scoreless innings of relief.
