The Junior Swamp Bats 14U softball team won the New Hampshire USA Class B state tournament Saturday in Manchester.
It took four wins to secure the title, defeating the Summit A’s, Salem Blue Devils and the Rochester Slammers Red 14U team twice, including the championship victory.
In the championship game, Shawn Bixby delivered a gem on the mound for the Junior Swamp Bats, pitching a complete game, allowing four hits, walking one and striking out four in a 4-1 win.
The Junior Swamp Bats lineup only mustered together six hits in the championship, but the middle of the order provided timely hits, with Katelyn Stout, Bixby and Julia Hoden driving in runs. Hoden was the only batter with multiple hits.
Asianah Gostyla, Ava Symonds and Kenzie Neese each added one hit for the Junior Swamp Bats.