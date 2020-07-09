The Junior Swamp Bats 14U Purple team snapped a two-game losing streak in a big way Wednesday as it flashed plenty of offense, using 14 hits to beat the Brattleboro Legion 14U team, 17-3, in four innings at the Dummerston School in Putney, VT.
Cam Quail led the JSB (2-5) with three hits and drove in three runs. Leadoff hitter Nate Clark had three hits and scored three runs, while Connor Fowler and Chase Hill each had a pair of hits.
Ethan McGovern, one of three JSB pitchers used, got the win with two innings of work.