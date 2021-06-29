The Junior SwampBats 14U Purple won five of six games over the weekend and used the championship game to avenge their only loss as they claimed the USA New Hampshire 14U Division B softball championship in Manchester.
The JSB knocked off the Lakes Region Chaos, 7-3, in Sunday’s championship game as Kendal Cote threw a complete game and Cainen Avery keyed a 12-hit attack by going 4-for-4. Madi Testo knocked in two runs, while Kaylee Percoco, Shaylee Branon, Ashlynn Clay, Ari Drouin, Jillian Goodnow and Sephora Parrelli all had at least one hit and drove in a run. The JSB had lost to Lakes Region, 7-1, the day before in pool play.
The JSB’s other wins were 16-4 over the Summit of Keene, 3-1 over the Salem Blue Devils, 6-0 over the NH Aftershock and 13-2 over the Northeast Hurricanes. Cote spun a three-hitter in the win over Salem, striking out 10, while Shayla Seppala and Drouin were also solid in the circle.
Avery was red-hot at the plate throughout the weekend, going 12-for-18 with a home run and six RBI.