GOFFSTOWN – A three-run fourth inning broke a 3-3 game open, resulting in the Concord Cannons beating the Junior Swamp Bats 14U Black team 6-3 Monday in the championship game of the NH Bobcats 14U tournament at Lions Field.
The JSB jumped out to a 2-0 in the top of the third inning on run-scoring singles by Otto McLaughlin and Casey Mooers, fell behind 3-2 in the bottom half of the inning and bounced back to tie the game in the fourth when Jack Riendeau singled and came around to score on a single off the bat of Matt Hayes.
McLaughlin and Mooers each finished with two hits for the JSB (4-3-1), while Hayes pitched two scoreless innings in relief.
Joel Beard and Brock Haynes, who were part of the Greater Keene Babe Ruth all-star team that advanced to the championship game of the 13-Year-Old New England Regional along with eight of the JSB players, helped the Cannons to the title. Beard scored in Concord’s three-run third inning rally, while Haynes pitched a scoreless seventh to close out the game.