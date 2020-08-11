The Junior Swamp Bats 12U softball team reeled off four straight wins, including Sunday’s 9-4 victory over the NH Comets, to win the Bobcat Invitational in Auburn.
The JSB (9-7-1) needed a four-run rally in the bottom of the fifth inning to clip the Lakes Region Chaos, 4-3, in the semifinals. It was the team’s second one-run win over the Chaos in the tournament.
There was no such drama in the championship game as the JSB spotted the Comets a 3-0 lead before scoring nine unanswered runs. Madison Testo, Ari Drouin and Delaney Tenney each had two hits, with Testo and Drouin driving in two runs apiece.
Ashlynn Clay went the distance pitching, scattering three hits with four walks and two strikeouts.
The Junior Swamp Bats 11U team won four games during the opening weekend of the EBL playoffs and head into the next round as the top seed and the host of one pool.
The JSB (17-5) will play the winner of the NE Charge and Shamrocks in a semifinal game Saturday. The winner of that game moves into Sunday’s championship game.
With wins of 10-2 and 8-0, the JSB advanced over the MV Prospects on Saturday and 15-2 and 13-1 over the Junior Lancers on Sunday.
Owen Pearson, Wesley McWhirk and Brayden French threw complete games in the first three games, while the offense racked up 15 hits in the final game of the weekend. French had three hits in that game, while Miles Desrosiers, McWhirk, Pearson and Kymarion Hall each had two hits.
The JSB 12U team will be among the final six teams advancing to next weekend’s second round of playoffs after allowing just five runs in four games. The JSB (13-8) split Saturday with the MV Prospects, winning 6-1 and losing 1-0, before sweeping the Granite Heat on Sunday, 6-1 and 11-3. Solis Bergquist gave the team a boost by throwing a complete game in Sunday’s first game.
Six different pitchers combined on a five-hitter Sunday as the JSB 18U team beat Brigade Baseball, 5-2, Sunday at Alumni Field.
Zach Mooers collected three of the teams 14 hits, including a solo home run in the eighth. Shea Zina also had three hits, while Thomas Fagiano and Huxley Holcombe had two each for the JSB (14-4).
The JSB 14U team bounced back from a 9-6 loss in the opener to beat the Granite State Thunder, 8-7, in the second of two games Saturday in Goffstown.
A five-run sixth inning helped the JSB (14-7-1) overcome a 5-3 deficit. Run-scoring singles by Jett Giza, Jack Riendeau and Cal Tiani keyed the rally. Riendeau, Tiani, Giza and Casey Mooers had two hits each for the JSB in the game, while Evan Gutkowski had two hits in the opener.
The JSB 13U team got a combined three-hitter from Fitch Hennessey and Sawyer Lepple to knock off the Granite Heat, 6-1, and salvage a split of Saturday’s double-header in Marlborough. The JSB (12-8-1) lost the opener, 6-4, after giving up four late runs.
Hennessey and Lepple were two-way standouts in the second game, with each collecting two hits. Hennessey got the win on the mound, allowing two hits with two walks and nine strikeouts in five shutout innings.