The Junior Swamp Bats 11U team had a big weekend, reeling off four wins and running its win streak to five games. The JSB (8-2) saved their most dramatic win for last, when Garrett Clark scored on Wesley McWhirk’s one-out single in the bottom of the eighth inning Sunday for a 7-6 win over the Concord Cannons in Concord.
The JSB started the day with an 8-0 win as Colin Tinnin threw a three-hit shutout. He was also 2-for-3 at the plate. The weekend started with wins of 4-1 and 11-3 over the Junior Lancers. Sumner Hill-Goodell’s two-run double was the big hit in the opener, while Sam Merry drove in four runs in the second game.
Another win streak also continued over the weekend for the Junior Swamp Bats programs.
The JSB 16U team stretched its win streak to three games Sunday with wins of 11-1 and 9-4 over the Merrimack Valley Prospects at the Marlborough School. Owen Aivaliotis threw a two-hitter and four players had two hits each in the opener. Sean Agonis and Carter Hennessey each had a pair of hits and drove in three runs.
Connor Haas struck out seven in six innings in the second game and went 2-for-4 at the plate in the second game. Eric Staplefeld and Jack Cocozella also had two hits each for the JSB (7-4).
Looking to build a lengthy streak of its own, the JSB 14U Purple team won for the second time in three games with an 11-0 win Sunday over the NH Bobcats at the Marlborough School. Owen Aubin threw four shutout innings to pick up the win for the JSB (3-6) and received support from his offense, which combined for 14 hits, led by Justin Borges’ three.
The JSB 18U (6-2) team was carried by the bats of Shea Zina and Thomas Fagiano. The duo each ripped triples, highlighting a four-run fourth inning that helped lead the team to a 6-3 win over the Northeast Wildcats in the second game of a doubleheader split Sunday in Windham. Zina, Alex Charles and Taylor Letourneau combined for nine strikeouts on the mound. In the first game of the doubleheader, the JSB 18U fell short 3-2.
The JSB 14U Black team snapped a three-game losing streak against the Concord Cannons when Cal Tiani doubled with two outs in the seventh inning to cap a three-run rally and lift the JSB to an 8-7 Sunday at Alumni Field.
Evan Gutkowski picked up the win for the JSB (5-4-1) by striking out two and not giving up a hit after coming to snuff out a Concord rally in the sixth. Tiani was 3-of-3 to help the JSB bounce back from a 5-2 loss in the opener.
The JSB 13U team lost the lead late, giving up three runs in the seventh inning of an 8-7 loss Sunday in the second game of a double dip against the NE Ravens at Keene’s Alumni Field 2. The JSB (5-6) fell 8-1 in the opener. Fitch Hennessey went 4-for-5 on the day, while Zak Whitney had a pair of hits and Sean Callahan drove in three runs in the second game.
The JSB 12U team had its six-game win streak come to a screeching halt Sunday after running into a hot-hitting MV Prospects in a double-header loss Sunday in Swanzey. The JSB (6-5) rolled past the NE Ravens on Saturday, 13-6 and 7-1, but struggled on Sunday, falling 17-2 and 10-0 to the Prospects.
The JSB 10U team nearly pulled off a last-inning rally before coming up short Sunday, 10-9, to the Green Mountain Lightning in Swanzey.
The JSB (2-1) rallied for five runs in their final at-bats and had two runners on base when the rally ended. Run-scoring singles by Connor Mucha and Jaded Bazin highlighted the late threat.
The JSB 14U softball team was held to one run over three games as it was eliminated from the Concord Comets tournament in Concord during the weekend. The JSB (5-6) pulled out its lone win of the weekend by rallying for eight runs in its final at-bat to knock off the NE Hurricanes, 12-8. Asianah Gostyla, Cainen Avery, Shawn Bixby and Eliza Harwood had two hits each for the JSB.