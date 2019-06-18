The Junior Swamp Bats 18U team opened its season by sweeping three games during a weekend trip to Connecticut.
The team, which features some of the best players in the Monadnock Region, will form the core of the Greater Keene team hosting the New England Senior Babe Ruth Regional tournament, July 17-21, at Walpole’s Hubbard Park.
The Keene entry opened with a pair of wins Saturday, 11-0 over Norwalk and 3-2 in nine innings against a Stamford team it could see again in the regional tournament. The team wrapped up its trip with an 8-2 win over Naugatuck.
Pitching was strong throughout the weekend as Matt Dodd, Carl Hoden, Noah Timmer, Peter Haas, Taylor Letourneau, Cal Sault and Taylor Maliska combined to allow four runs. Timmer, the Keene High standout, highlighted the offense with a home run Sunday that broke that game open.