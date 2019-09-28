The Junior Swamp Bats softball coaches are offering two free clinics for children ages 9-12.
The clinics are set to be held at Wheelock Park’s Mike Rogers Field, on Sunday from 1-2:30 p.m. and on Wednesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Players of all skill levels are welcome.
For more information, contact Emily Gannon at emilygannon14@gmail.com.
Marauders to hold memorial game Saturday
The Monadnock Marauders will be holding a memorial game Saturday at 7 p.m. at Alumni Field.
While the Marauders play against the Connecticut Gamblers, they will honor the program’s late players: Danny Blood, Scott Cote, Josh Carbone and Seth Clark.