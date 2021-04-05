SPRINGFIELD, Mass — Sophomore Julieth Nwosu made her mark to start the Franklin Pierce University women’s track & field season, notching a school record in her first outing of the year at the Yellow Jacket Invitational, hosted by American International, in the shot put.
The Ravens collected 10 top-three finishes on the day. In shot put, Franklin Pierce dominated the top of the field with the top five throws. The Nwosu sisters finished one-two, as Julieth took first with her program-record throw of 13.33 meters, and freshman Nkechi Nwosu followed in second (11.95m). Julieth Nwosu broke a record set in 2017 by then-freshman Katey Comstock.
Franklin Pierce hogged the podium in discus as well. Nkechi Nwosu finished first at 37.30 meters, followed by Julieth Nwosu in second, with a throw of 34.65 meters, and Comstock in third at 34.30 meters.
In the hammer, sophomore Julia Groll took first with a 38.26-meter toss. Freshman Valeria Lamas came in fifth at 18.00 meters. In the javelin, junior Jessica Brewster placed second at 26.66 meters.
On the track, sophomore Nyjah Young-Bey placed third in the 100-meter dash, with a time of 12.90 seconds, and fifth in the 200 meters, at 26.08 seconds. Sophomore Destini Hill-Edwards added a top-five in the 100 meters, as she placed fifth (13.18).
The Ravens had athletes in action at two meets on Saturday, as they also attended the Wilton Wright Invitational, hosted by Southern Connecticut State, in New Haven, Conn.
As a team at the Yellow Jacket Invitational, the Ravens finished in third place, with 96 points. At the Wilton Wright Invitational, it was 33 points and a sixth-place finish.
The Ravens are scheduled to return to SCSU next weekend, for the James Barber Tri-Meet, on Sunday, April 11.