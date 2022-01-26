The Keene boys hockey team controlled much of the action on Wednesday night, taking down Manchester Central-West-Memorial, 5-3, at Keene ICE.
Junior Jonah Murphy scored twice and now has four goals over the last two games. He kicked off the scoring with a power play goal in the first period, then rounded things out for the Blackbirds with a goal in the third period to put Keene ahead, 5-1, and all but seal the deal.
“Felt pretty good,” Murphy said. “Beginning of the season I had some trouble scoring, but the last two games I had two goals each. Feels great.”
After pulling ahead 5-1, Keene gave up two power play goals in the last two minutes of the third period. Not an ideal end to the game, but the offensive production was enough to add another to the win column for the Birds.
“We were very close to having that complete game,” said Keene coach Chris McIntosh. “That was the goal, but we definitely did not finish the job in the third period. But we looked like we were equal again today, we were even. I thought that first line played great. Red line had some production. Our third line … was great at forechecking.
“I thought we controlled the majority of the play,” McIntosh continued. “So many good things happened tonight.”
Outside of those last two minutes, the defense held up well, keeping Manchester to just six shots through the first two periods. The young defensive core played the blue line tight, blocked shots and stayed in position to make plays and take some pressure off junior Orion Murphy in net. Orion finished with 16 saves, but only had to make five saves in the first two periods.
“Nothing but good things to say about that defensive group,” McIntosh said. “They do an outstanding job, they continue to get better, they’re progressing and they’re getting more confident, which I think is the big piece.”
Junior Chase Hill was a big part of the defensive effort, as well as senior Ryan Smart. Hill left the game early after taking a big hit on the back boards when chasing after the puck late in the third period. McIntosh said on first look, there were “no major issues.”
The game started out slow, with neither team recording a shot in the first 4:50 of play. Keene (4-5) started putting pressure on Manchester after the first few minutes and forced a power play situation, where Jonah Murphy took advantage. Jonah had all the room in the world on the left side of the ice and freshman Evan Anhert got him the puck.
“No one looked at me, I guess,” Jonah said. “So, I was just waiting for that pass, and I got it and I just let it rip.”
The Blackbirds went ahead 2-0 at 2:11 after senior Robbie Nowill took the puck behind the net and found sophomore Noah Parrelli in front. That score stuck until the end of the first period.
Manchester got on the board at 13:21 of the second on a power play goal after Nowill was sent to the box just 40 seconds into the period to make it a 2-1 game. Keene controlled the period the rest of the way, though, and went ahead 3-1 at 4:27 after sophomore Colin French put the puck perfectly for Nowill down the ice, who took care of the rest on the other end.
Up 3-1 to start the third, Keene once again found themselves on the penalty kill early — just 14 seconds into the period, to be exact — and Manchester had an opportunity to get within one goal with plenty of time left.
But the Keene penalty kill stepped up to keep the two-goal lead in tact. Keene only allowed Manchester to take on shot on that first power play. The penalty kill came through again a few minutes later.
“They’re playing smarter, they’re playing their positions which is huge,” McIntosh said. “When you’re out of position it takes twice as much energy and effort to get that going. They’re counting on each other, they're communicating better on the ice, they’re just gelling in a good way.”
All in all, Keene was penalized five times during the game, four times in the third period, and two of those came in the first four minutes of the third. Luckily, the penalty kill was up for the task — minus the last two minutes of the game. Keene killed off two of their five penalties, with those two kills coming at crucial times.
“I think I was more upset that the penalty kills were occurring than I was focused on what was happening on the ice,” McIntosh said. “Because I didn’t want them in the first place.”
After the second penalty kill in the third period, the lead still just 3-1, sophomore Casey Mooers found the back of the net off an assist from Smart to give Keene some breathing room. Then Jonah Murphy tacked on another at 6:54 of the third.
“That’s kind of what we were expecting [from Jonah] throughout the year,” McIntosh said. “But hockey’s that kind of sport where you get that monkey on your back and its tough. It really is. But it was only a matter of time for Jonah.”
Nick Duclos, Colin Fields and Owen Kelley scored for Manchester, all power play goals.
Wednesday marked the return of most of the Blackbirds after the team had run into COVID issues over the last few weeks. Having the team at almost full strength brought back some much-needed depth.
“It felt awesome being able to run through lines again,” said Jonah Murphy, part of the team’s “red line” that was together again for the first time in a while. “Definitely a little less gassed and let us stay 100 percent for the whole game.”
Keene has won its last two and next hosts Pinkerton (3-6-1) on Saturday at 6 p.m.