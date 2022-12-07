Following their stellar performance in both the regular and postseason, the Franklin Pierce University women’s soccer coaching staff garnered the United Soccer Coaches East Region Staff of the Year honors. For the program, it is the first time the coaching staff has been honored with regional accolades from USC since the 2006 season.

