Following their stellar performance in both the regular and postseason, the Franklin Pierce University women’s soccer coaching staff garnered the United Soccer Coaches East Region Staff of the Year honors. For the program, it is the first time the coaching staff has been honored with regional accolades from USC since the 2006 season.
The Ravens’ brass will receive recognition at the upcoming College Coaches Awards Ceremony, hosted at the United Soccer Coaches Convention in Philadelphia on Thursday, Jan. 12.
The Ravens this season rallied behind third-year head coach Matt Johnson, who had help on the sidelines from assistant coaches Daniel Milton, Rachel Hardy and Kevon Isa. Under this staff, women’s soccer saw their most successful regular season performance since 2018, as well as their deepest NCAA tournament run since 2006.
The Ravens concluded the regular season with a 16-4-3 (10-2 NE10) overall record and entered as the No. 2 seed in the NE10 conference playoffs, but saw themselves bumped early in double overtime to third-seeded Adelphi in the semifinal round. Despite this, their success earned them the No. 2 position in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament, where they remained home and powered their way to the quarterfinal round.
It was here that the phenomenal season came to a close for Pierce, bowing out to the region’s top squad West Chester in overtime, 2-1. From a national standpoint, the Ravens concluded the season as the No.14 ranked team across the country.
Along with the Region Staff of the Year honors, Johnson and his staff will also be placed on the ballot for United Soccer Coaches National Staff of the Year consideration for the Division II level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.