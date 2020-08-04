After day one of the New Hampshire Women’s Golf Association (NHWGA) Amateur Championship, being held at Keene’s Bretwood North Golf Course, Johnna Lorry from Intervale leads, after shooting 1-under par.
“The golf course is in great shape, the greens are perfect, true and soft,” Lorry said following her round.
One stroke behind Lorry is Dana Harrity, who shot par in the opening round Monday, the first of three rounds.
Other than Lorry, a lot of golfers felt similar about the condition of the greens: that they were difficult to read and broke in different directions, providing a great challenge to the players.
There are also junior players competing in the tournament. Pacing the way among those players is Eva Gonzalez, also from Intervale, who finished her first round at 4-over par.
“I am thrilled at how many juniors entered the Championship this year!,” Regina Sullivan, NHWGA Membership Chair stated. “It is so great to see them play side-by-side with the women. Relationships are forming early in their careers and it is an amazing experience for all of us. It truly is instrumental in growing the game of golf.”
Teagan Nadeau (The Oaks) is the younger junior competitor in the field and shot a score of 100. Her 13-year-old sister, Delaney, also competed, finishing with a score of 99.
Carys Fennessy, the reigning NHWGA Girls Junior Champion, played a crucial role in encouraging younger golfers to enter the field this year.
Her impact has resonated with those competing.
“We are dedicating our round to Carys,” the Nadeau sisters said.