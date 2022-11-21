PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Little East Conference released its weekly awards Monday afternoon, which saw three Keene State student-athletes honored, according to a press release.
Senior Jeff Hunter earned men’s basketball Player of the Week while junior Kylie Young and sophomore Aidan Urnezis earned women’s and men’s Swimmer of the Week, respectively.
Hunter averaged 25.5 points, 17 rebounds, three blocks and two steals during the two-game Great Lakes Invitational last week, while shooting 63 percent from the floor and 78 percent from the free throw line.
Hunter opened the Great Lakes Invitational by tying his career high with 30 points, shooting 13-for-19 from the field and 4-of-6 from the line, while also pulling down 18 rebounds (two short of his career high), with four blocks and three steals in a 78-69 win over Maryville (Tenn.). He then added 21 points with 16 rebounds and two blocks in an 84-62 takedown of No. 17 Marietta College.
The senior captain, who is now 79 points away from 1,000 for his career, was named to the GLI All-Tournament Team. Hunter and the Owls (4-0) will look to maintain their perfect start to the season with a visit to Springfield College on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Young was named the LEC Swimmer of the Week for the third week in a row. Young broke a 20-year-old pool record at the Dana Center Pool at Bentley College, winning the 100 individual medley in 1:01.42. That is also the fifth fastest time in school history for the event. Young was also part of the winning 200 free relay in 1:43.67. Young and the Owls return to action at the MIT Invitational, beginning on Dec. 2.
Urnezis was named the LEC Swimmer of the Week for the second time this season. Urnezis won the 1,000 free in 10:40.81, and was third in the 500 free in 5:12.57, and was also part of the winning 200 free relay in 1:33.33. It’s the second time in three weeks Urnezis has been named Swimmer of the Week.
