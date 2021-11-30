PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Junior Jeff Hunter and freshman Aryanna Murray were both recipients of honors from the Little East Conference, the league office has announced.
Men’s Basketball
Hunter was named the LEC Player of the Week.
In a 1-1 week for the Owls, Hunter averaged 24 points, 11 rebounds, and 4.5 blocks. Playing all 40 minutes against Albertus Magnus on Nov. 23, Hunter tied a career high with 29 points, pulling down 13 rebounds and blocking a career high seven shots. He followed that up with 19 points, nine boards, and two more blocks in a 92-74 blowout of MIT on Nov. 27. He shot 21-for-32 (.656) from the field.
Through five games this season, Hunter is averaging 20 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, and two assists, and shooting 64.7 percent from the field.
Women’s Basketball
Murray was picked as the LEC Rookie of the Week.
In Keene State’s lone game last week against Worcester State on November 23, Murray exploded for a career high 21 points, shooting 7-for-11 from the floor and making five of her seven three point attempts. She added four rebounds and three steals in the contest. Her 21 points were the most scored by a Keene State player in a game this season.
In six contests, Murray is averaging 8.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, and shooting 47.1 percent (8-for-17) from downtown.