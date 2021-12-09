PLYMOUTH — Mason Jean Baptiste poured in 24 points, 21 of which came after halftime, and Jeric Cichon narrowly missed a triple-double as the Keene State College men’s basketball team used a sizzling 70-percent shooting performance in the final 20 minutes to pummel Plymouth State University, 86-62, in Little East Conference action Wednesday night at Foley Gymnasium.
Keene State led for 31:18 of game time, but the Panthers overcame an early 11-4 deficit to jump in front 29-27 at halftime despite shooting just 30 percent and leading for only 3:07. The home team made it a game-high four-point edge on Dante Rivera’s jumper within the first minute of the second half, but were then swiftly overmatched by an Owl avalanche the rest of the way, as KSC outscored them 59-31 over the final 19 minutes to post their sixth win by at least 18 points this season.
The Owls had five double-digit scorers. Cichon had an impressive 12-point, 11-rebound, eight-assist, four-steal effort, while Jeff Hunter also checked in with a double-double of 13 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks. James Anozie made all five of his shots and scored 12 points, and Nate Siow had 11 points and dished out seven assists.
Keene State shot 51 percent or better for the fifth time in nine games this season. They are at 50 percent shooting as a team this season, which would be tied for 20th nationally prior to Wednesday night’s games. They have also made 19 of their last 40 from three-point range.
Up next, Keene State (7-2, 2-0 LEC) visits Rhode Island College (8-1, 2-0 LEC) for an important final league contest before the semester break on Saturday. Tip-off is at 3 p.m.