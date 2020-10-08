Riding two eagles in his second round, James Pleat of Nashua Country Club, the reigning State-Am titleholder, is the leader at the N.H. Mid-Amateur Championship with one round to play.
Pleat, 30, a Dartmouth grad, fired an even-par 72 at Lake Winnipesaukee Golf Course in New Durham and holds a one-shot advantage over Brett Wilson and a two-shot edge on Ryan Kohler of Hooper Golf Course in Walpole.
Pleat is 2-over par for the tournament. He is trying to win this event for the third time in four years and put a nice bow on his memorable summer. He won the amateur title on his home course with his father, Phil, on the bag in July. Phil Pleat will begin Thursday six shots back of his son, but one of 27 players to make the cut (plus 15) to the final round.
Kohler is the lone player from the area to advance. Gabe Roy was two shots off the cut line after a second-round 83 that included two birdies and two double bogeys.
John DeVito, Rick Moreau and Will McLaughlin are tied at 5-over and three shots behind. The 51-year-old Moreau, of Sky Meadow in Nashua, had the day’s lone sub-par round, a 70 that featured five birdies. He was 5-under at one point during his round Thursday.
Kohler, 36, shot a second-round 75 and is four over. His Wednesday round featured an eagle three at the par five 13th hole, and two birdies. A three-hole stretch starting at the 15th hole cost him a better finish. He played those holes in four over, and so was 1-under for his round otherwise.
Wilson, a two-time winner of this event, managed just a single birdie and shot 78 a day after an opening 69. The veteran golfer from the Seacoast Region, is still Pleat’s closest pursuer. Jamie Ferullo of Rochester also fell off the pace after a strong start. He is at 6-over after rounds of 69 and 79, and not out of it.
James Pleat, Kohler and Wilson tee off Thursday at 9:20 in the final group. Together, the three own five titles in this event. Kohler won his in 2015.