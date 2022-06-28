Things haven’t been going the SwampBats’ way lately, and Tuesday was much of the same.
Keene dropped its sixth game in a row — tying the franchise record for the longest losing streak — in a 14-5 loss to the Winnipesaukee Muskrats at Alumni Field.
The last time the SwampBats lost six games in a row was during the 2015 season and was part of a franchise-worst 13-29 campaign.
“We have to start playing better,” said Keene manager Shaun McKenna. “We have to make plays. We have to a better job all around.”
Winnipesaukee got on the board early and often, scoring in every inning except for the fourth and seventh innings. The Muskrats were ahead, 6-0, by the third inning.
Jackson Ross gave the SwampBats some life in the third inning with a two-run home run — his first of two long balls on the night — to make it a 6-2 game. But the Muskrats’ offense never let up and scored five more runs before the SwampBats got back on the board.
Ross’s second home run of the game came in the sixth inning — a solo shot that traveled 414 feet — but by then the game was already all but out of reach.
The senior out of Florida Atlantic University almost had a third home run in the ninth inning, but he had to settle for an RBI double that hit off the left-centerfield wall.
He finished 3-for-5 with the three extra base hits and four RBIs.
“I was seeing the ball well,” Ross said. “The body was feeling good. We had an off day [Monday] so I got to rest up and regroup for the week ahead. Went in today feeling really good.
“When things aren’t going your way, it’s tough sometimes,” Ross added. “Tonight, I just tried to stay focused on every pitch, every at-bat, as best I could. See if we could mount a little comeback there, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough. We have to get back to the winning ways.”
It’s Ross’s second game of the season with two home runs. His first came on June 9 against this same Winnipesaukee team, a game that Keene won 19-4.
Ross now has five home runs this summer and a team-high 19 RBIs, both good for second in the NECBL. During the six-game losing streak, Ross is hitting .400 (10-for-25) with eight RBIs.
Outside of Ross’s monster night at the plate, Keene didn’t see a lot of things go their way. An extended first inning due to a few misplayed balls saw Winnipesaukee jump ahead right away, then things snowballed from there.
After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first inning, it looked like Keene was going to immediately answer in the bottom half, with runners on second and third base with no outs. But a flyout to shallow left field, then two strikeouts ended the inning.
“It was time to make an impact,” McKenna said. “And we don’t get any balls in play. Ground ball scores a run. … We just have to get better overall. Tough to watch.”
While starter Michael Ross — Jackson’s brother — and the Keene defense was struggling to keep Winnipesaukee off the basepaths, Geoffrey Mosseau did his job on the mound for the Muskrats. He pitched five innings, giving up just two runs on three hits with seven strikeouts.
Michael Ross got through just 2.2 innings before an RBI single from Ian Battipaglia — a Franklin Pierce University product — forced McKenna to make a change.
But the Muskrats (8-9) kept hitting anyway, finishing with 19 hits on the day.
The SwampBats (7-11) currently sit at the bottom of the North Division but have another chance to turn things around Wednesday at Alumni Field against the Upper Valley Nighthawks (10-7). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
“These are excellent, excellent baseball players,” McKenna said about his team. “That was one of the messages that I told them. The talent is here, we just have to execute. When we do that, I think we can put something together. … A lot of baseball left.”
Grant Besser (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 4.2 IP) is scheduled to get the start Wednesday.
