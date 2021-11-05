Freshman Irini Stefanakos helped the Keene State field hockey team’s offense stay hot with three goals in a comfortable 5-2 Little East Conference semifinal victory over the University of Southern Maine at Owl Athletic Complex Thursday night.
Since a 2-1 regular season loss at USM two Saturdays ago, the Owls have found their offense, tallying 26 goals over the following four contests — all wins.
The outburst has helped move them from being in a battle for the league’s top seed in the final week, with a chance to slide all the way to fifth, to one home win over No. 3 seed Eastern Connecticut State University away from their league-best 15th tournament title.
Stefanakos and Ellie Hunkins have spearheaded the attack, piling up 16 goals (eight apiece) in that span, and have now combined for 41 goals and 11 assists this season.
Four of those goals came Thursday, including one from each in a 26-second span in the final minutes of the third quarter to expand a two-goal lead into a 5-1 game.
KSC had built a 3-1 halftime lead on Maggie Cahoon’s 10th goal of the season with 2:42 to go in the second quarter, but the Huskies pressed in the third, outshooting the Owls 7-4 while having five of their seven corner chances in the game in that period.
Victoria Watson made a number of key stops in the Keene State cage during that stretch.
Watson improved to 5-0 with a seven-save evening in 59:08.
Thursday marked Stefanakos’ second hat trick and sixth multi-goal game. Her 52 points this season are eighth on the Keene State single-season list.
Keene State will look to gain revenge for a regular season loss when they host Eastern Connecticut in the LEC championship game on Saturday at 1 p.m.
It will be the fourth postseason meeting between the teams, which includes a 2-1 KSC win in the 2015 title game. The Warriors defeated Worcester State University in this year’s other semifinal in Worcester, Mass. earlier Thursday.