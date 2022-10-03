SWANZEY — Conant junior Irelynd AuCoin missed a wide-open net in the eighth minute of overtime.
Not 30 seconds later, she redeemed herself in the best way possible.
AuCoin’s floater went right over the outstretched arms of Monadnock’s senior goalie, Trista Faulkner, and gave the Conant girls soccer team a 2-1 win over the Huskies Monday afternoon in Swanzey.
“I thought about my team, my girls,” AuCoin said. “We really needed this win to bump us up. All that was going through my mind was, ‘I need this win for them.’ ”
The game-winner capped off a competitive match between the two teams, which — at times — felt like it could’ve been decided by a coin flip.
“I’ve said it all season, ‘You just have to take your chances,’ ” said Conant head coach Devon Spirka. “You get a little window, and you have to take your chance. And that’s what Irelynd did. She just took a chance, and if you don’t shoot it, you can’t score.”
Freshman Riley Vitello scored the Orioles’ first goal, assisted by senior Jordan Morace, which came in the 11th minute.
Conant held onto that 1-0 lead until halftime, although Monadnock continued to apply pressure throughout the rest of the half.
Both teams had opportunities to score in the last half hour of the first half, but Conant’s senior goalie Kelly Williams and Monadnock sophomore Bailee Soucia — who played the first half in net before Faulkner took over — both made strong saves, and Conant went to the break with a 1-0 lead.
Six minutes into the second half, the score was tied thanks to Monadnock sophomore Shaylee Branon. Sophomore Cainen Avery assisted on the game-tying goal.
The teams continued to battle back and forth, before Monadnock had a free kick opportunity in the final seconds of regulation. The shot didn’t fall, and the teams went to overtime.
Conant came out firing to start the extra time, getting two shots off in the first couple of minutes, but Faulkner and the Monadnock back line kept the ball out of the net.
Avery found herself in a breakaway situation in the third minute of overtime, with a chance to give the Huskies the win, but Williams made the one-on-one save, and the teams played on.
AuCoin then found herself with a wide-open net in the 48th minute after Faulkner’s save rebounded right to her, but she sent the ball wide to the left.
“Sometimes they just have to place the ball,” Spirka said. “They just try to kill it instead of just tapping it in. That’s just adrenaline and emotions. Playing in games like this is going to help them with that.”
Then AuCoin got a second opportunity and took advantage.
“It just feels amazing,” AuCoin said. “We’ve really grown as a team and we’re family at this point. We’ve really stuck through it and fought through this one hard. Really proud of us.”
The win is Conant’s second overtime win in a row. The Orioles beat Campbell, 2-1, in extra time on Saturday. Not only has the team’s confidence been boosted by the wins, but the Orioles are also now in a better position in the Division III standings.
The top 16 teams in D- III make the postseason bracket. Conant came into the game as the 14th seed, and Monadnock was the 15th seed. Both teams have five games left on the schedule.
After losing three of its first four games, Conant has now won four of the last six.
“We’ve really improved,” AuCoin said. “We started [the season] off a little rough with a couple rough losses, but we really picked it up with that first win that started off the kick. We really just pulled through and then that Campbell game really pushed our self-esteem. We’ve come really far.”
On the other hand, Monadnock has now lost four in a row.
“It’s unfortunate to lose in overtime like that at home,” said Monadnock head coach Richard Hirtle. “It hurts, it stings. We’ll get back to work … and hopefully secure a win.
“Both teams were very competitive,” Hirtle added. “Strong on the defensive side of the ball, not allowing too many clean shots.”
Monadnock won the first meeting between these two teams, 2-0, earlier this season in Jaffrey.
“I didn’t want to lose to them twice,” Spirka said. “And standings-wise, this helps us a lot. Just puts us in a more comfortable position. That’s not to say I don’t want to come out Thursday and make ourselves even more comfortable, but I feel like I can take a baby breath right now, just for a day.”
Conant (5-5) travels to Kearsarge Thursday while Monadnock (3-7-1) hosts Fall Mountain Wednesday.
