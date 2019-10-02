IN THE BOX
Monadnock at Conant,
at Conant High School
Athletic Complex
Box score:
Monadnock — 0-0 — 0
Conant — 2-2 — 4
C: 5-4 M: 1-7
Player stats:
Conant:
Elizabeth Gonyea — 3 goals
Teagan Kirby — 1 goal, 1 assist
Bella Hayes — 1 assist
Tessa Spingola — 5 saves
Monadnock:
Carly Bernard — 20 saves
Game notes:
Conant matched its win total from last year — its first playoff season in five years — with five games still to play in the regular season.
This marked Gonyea’s fourth hat trick of the season. The junior forward has now scored in six straight games and leads the team with 16 goals. Kirby has assisted on seven of those scores.
This was Spingola’s second shutout win in her first season as the starting goalie.
Quote of the day:
“Our goal at the beginning of the season was to match and try to do better than last year’s record, and we’re there, which is great with a lot of season left. So, just keep moving forward and win a few more.”
— Conant Coach Jackie Brown
Next game:
Conant: at Stevens, today, 4:30 p.m.
Monadnock: at ConVal, Friday, 4 p.m.