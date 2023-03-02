Keene High's Sephra Parrelli barrels toward the net on her way to scoring the game-winning goal in overtime to left the Blackbirds to their first NHIAA Tournament win against Lebanon-Stevens-Kearsarge on Wednesday night at Keene ICE.
The Keene High girls' hockey team celebrates its 3-2 overtime win over Lebanon-Stevens-Kearsarge on Wednesday night at Keene ICE. It was the Blackbirds' first tournament win since the program formed in 2016-17.
Aaron Lipsky / For the Sentinel
Aaron Lipsky / For the Sentinel
Keene High's Cam Ladzinski scores for the Blackbirds in their NHIAA Tournament first-round win over Lebanon-Stevens-Kearsarge on Wednesday night at Keene ICE.
Aaron Lipsky / For the Sentinel
Keene high goalie Sidney Hauser collects an approaching puck against Lebanon-Stevens-Kearsarge. Hauser earned the win, the program's first playoff win, Wednesday night at Keene ICE.
Two siblings, two programs, two history-making tournament wins.
Both Keene High hockey programs picked up first-round NHIAA Division I Tournament wins on Wednesday behind goals from Noah and Sephra Parrelli.
Sephra Parrelli scored twice for the Keene girls, including the overtime winner as the Blackbirds picked up their first playoff win in program history 3-2 over Lebanon-Stevens-Kearsarge at Keene ICE. The program formed in the 2016-17 season.
On the other side of the state, Noah Parrelli netted a hat trick as the No. 9-seeded Blackbird boys topped Exeter 3-2 on the road Wednesday. It is the boys' first playoff win in Division I since 1998. Keene re-entered Division I in 2021.
The Keene High girls — who have won a program-best 11 games this season — advance to the quarterfinal against top-seeded Bishop Guertin on Friday night at Skate 3 Rink in Tyngsboro, Mass. at 8 p.m.
The Blackbird boys head the quarterfinals for a rematch against undefeated top seed Concord. Keene fell to Concord 5-2 on Feb. 22 but trailed by one goal in the third period.
Sephra Parrelli scored with 7:04 remaining in overtime to lift the Blackbirds to their historic win. Cam Ladzinski also scored for the Blackbirds (11-8). Sidney Hauser earned the win in the net.
For the boys, Noah Parrelli scored three times in the second period to give the Blackbirds a 3-1 lead heading into the final period. Exeter got one goal back in the third at 10:30, but Orion Murphy shut the door with 43 saves to help Keene hang on for the win. Joel Beard had two assists for Keene.
