In the final weeks of August, with every team 0-0 and brimming with hope, playoff potential is as unmarred as the clean paint on fresh helmets at those first preseason practices.
In Division III New Hampshire football, ten teams will duke it out for four playoff spots.
There are the usual suspects atop the power rankings. Last year’s state champs Campbell figure to be a near lock for another semifinal appearance. Trinity always figures into the Division III equation with their ability to reload year-after-year. Then, there’s eight schools that all will tell you those final two spots are within their reach. Three area teams — Monadnock, ConVal and Fall Mountain — all are a part of that conversation.
Monadnock can never be counted out in Division III. No matter the numbers or names, the Huskies’ discipline and grit has made the program as consistent as any. The Huskies were semifinalist last year, falling to Campbell — a familiar playoff foe over the last six seasons.
Then, there’s ConVal. The Cougars have many people’s ears heading into the season, which will be their fourth in Division III. ConVal has twice petitioned down from Division II. Petition cycles last two seasons and NHIAA rules state that teams are ineligible for postseason play the first season after moving down. The Cougars are playoff eligible this season and despite winning one game a year ago, are atop many a dark horse list as a potential contender.
Fall Mountain was in the Division IV state championship two years ago. The Wildcats have come an awful long way from being a junior varsity-only program not even a decade ago. Since reinvigorating the program in 2016, seventh year head coach Orion Binney has built a culture in Langdon that has football back on the school’s map. Fall Mountain won four games last year, it’s first season back in Division III.
For Monadnock, November football is the bare minimum goal year after year no matter how many seniors it’s graduated or how many returning starters it returns. This season, as has often been the case for Monadnock, the Huskies suit will up with less than 30 on the sidelines.
“I think people think we’re down and are going to be gunning for us,” said head coach Rob Lotito. “I’d rather be the underdog. There’s a lot of pressure when everyone keeps telling you how much you’re going to win. Our saying is ‘Get focused and pursue the prize.’ The prize is a state championship. What do you get for losing in the semifinals except for tears?”
“There’s definitely an edge,” said senior captain Ben Dean. “Yeah, we’re definitely low on numbers but the guys that we have are solid. We’ll start with the ground and pound and build it out from there. There are some people saying we’re soft but we’re gonna come out and hit hard every Friday night.”
The Huskies open the season on the road against Fall Mountain. The Huskies shutout the Wildcats last season. Now in their second season back in Division III, the Wildcats are seeking a program-defining win to jumpstart the season.
“We want to show people that we are for real,” said Binney. “Division IV did what it was supposed to, it helped us build some experience and develop. Last year, we were competing for a playoff spot. ... The guys have taken it upon themselves that they want to be a playoff team.”
The Wildcats started the season 4-1 before star senior Zach Patch went down for the season with an injury. Fall Mountain lost each of its last four games. The Wildcats did not score a touchdown against any of last year’s four playoff teams. They’re hoping to close that gap this season.
“We’ve always have been the team in the middle of the pack, and I think we have the tools to take that next step,” said Fall Mountain senior Murray Spaulding. “Just watching practice, you can see it coming together.”
ConVal comes into the year sporting a talented junior class that has some around the state stating the Cougars could go from one win to postseason in Peterborough.
With next season’s playoff eligibility a question mark should ConVal once again decide to petition down to Division III, this is the season for the Cougars to make a mark.
“I think we are going to be one of those teams that is going to be battling for one of those last two spots,” said ConVal coach Matt Harris. “We’re no longer that ConVal football team that people can circle as a W. ... This is a chance to make some noise in the state. There’s a sense of urgency and the boys get that.”
ConVal took its licks last season, getting shutout three consecutive weeks against Epping-Newmarket, Trinity and Fall Mountain and lost 63-8 to Monadnock at home.
But with athletes all around the field, and returning experience on the line, the Cougars could be a team that makes the biggest jump in D-III this season. ConVal graduated just five seniors from last year.
“Going into summer and preseason, there was that ‘this could be the year talk,’ ” said junior Bishop Benham. “I remember the Monadnock game last year, I remember the Trinity game, Fall Mountain. There’s that competitiveness that we want to go back and get back at them.”
Time will tell if the area football power rankings are due for a shakeup. All three area teams will face each other in the regular season. And with only a loss or two to give in order to remain playoff hopeful, running the table against regional rivals is imperative if the Huskies, Wildcats or Cougars want to play football in November.
