I’ve wanted to run a marathon for a long time.
It’s been sitting on my bucket list for a while and I’ve been waiting for the right time to check it off.
The Clarence DeMar Marathon fit the bill.
So I started training back in June.
During the four months of training, I ran four to five times a week, usually with a longer run on the weekend — anywhere between 13 and 21 miles.
After the first few long runs, they didn’t start to feel like such a daunting task. Last summer, I’d block off a whole day for a 10-mile run. This summer, 10 miles was a normal Wednesday.
The 16 weeks of training went quick and race day really snuck up.
I felt ready. I was prepared physically and mentally. I got up at about 4 a.m. the Sunday of the race, ate a small breakfast — the nerves and excitement made it hard to eat — then made my way to Keene State to catch the bus up to Gilsum.
It didn’t feel real until the gun went off to start the race at 7 a.m. sharp.
Three hundred-plus runners made their way down the hill at the start and off we went.
It took about a mile to find my pace. By the fifth mile or so, I was on cruise control.
The course is gorgeous, taking us down to Surry and to the Surry Mountain Lake dam at mile 11. One runner even FaceTimed her mom during that part of the race to show it off.
“Hey mom, look at this,” she said as she panned her camera to show her mom the view over the dam.
My dad — who drove all the way up from Pennsylvania for the race — was waiting for me at Keene High School at mile 18. He’s a big reason why I run, so his support meant the world.
Then we hit a hill coming onto Court Street off the Appel Way Trail at mile 19, and I hit a lull.
Mile 21 was when the runners made their way through town, and the support from the community was overwhelming. People stood out in their yards, gathered along the streets, cheering runners on. Volunteers were all over the place showing their support and making sure runners knew where to go.
Mile 22 was when I hit the wall.
It took so much effort just to put one leg in front of the other. For me, miles 22-24 were the toughest, but once I hit mile 25, everything just clicked.
Something about seeing the sign that said “one mile left” really got the gears turning. All the time, energy and effort that I put into this race came down to this last mile. That was it.
When I crossed the finish line, there was a minor feeling of shock. The four-month journey was over, just like that.
I finished in 3:53:58. My goal coming into the race was to finish in under four hours, so that was icing on the cake.
I felt surprisingly good after the race. I just stretched, drank some water, took some photos then went to get lunch.
It was a bit anti-climactic, especially since there were no spectators allowed on campus, but the feeling of crossing the finish line after a marathon is one that I can’t put into words. The sense of accomplishment you get from finishing that kind of trek is indescribable.
And when I say “trek” I mean more than just the 26.2-mile race. It’s about the 412.5 miles that I put in throughout 56 training runs during the summer.
The training was as much mental as it was physical. My longest training run was 21 miles and knowing I could run that long — and feeling OK afterwards — gave me the confidence I needed to run 26.2.
Not once did I question whether I was going to finish the race.
My biggest takeaway was how smoothly everything ran for the entire weekend. Race director Alan Stroshine did an exceptional job of making sure the race happened in the midst of a global pandemic, after having to cancel last year’s run.
Over 300 people volunteered to line the course and hand out water or point runners in the right direction. That’s an incredible number.
Stroshine brought in Bill Rodgers — one of the most successful marathon runners of all time and the winner of the second most Boston Marathons (just behind Clarence DeMar) — as the keynote speaker for Saturday night’s pasta dinner. Rodgers even ran the half marathon on Sunday.
The race brought the Keene community together in its first running in two years. Certainly a promising sight as we continue to work through the pandemic.