SWANZEY CENTER — The Monadnock Regional High football team held its Military Appreciation Night Friday, honoring local veterans and military service members.
Fittingly, the Huskies fought their on-field battle against Hillsboro-Deering on all fronts and came away with a 52-20 victory.
The offense scored five touchdowns — led by three on the ground from co-captain Lincoln Blodgett — the defense produced a turnover and a critical goal-line stand, and the special teams unit produced two blocked punts — both by Hayden Haddock — and two kick return touchdowns by Jackson Lepisto.
The win was a big momentum booster, improving Monadnock’s record to 4-2 while the RedHawks — who have players from Hillsboro-Deering and Hopkinton — fell to 4-2 with their second straight loss.
“It was definitely huge,” Blodgett said of the multi-faceted effort. “Since we don’t have many kids, every kid plays every [side] — special teams, defense, offense — and everyone keeping their heads up and pushing definitely helped.”
The Huskies started the game in pretty typical fashion, as the defense turned Hillsboro over on downs and Blodgett broke loose for a 49-yard score, giving Monadnock an early 8-0 lead.
What followed was a crazy sequence of turnovers on the next three drives.
First, Haddock got his first blocked punt, and co-captain Joey Drew recovered and ran it back to the Hillsboro 18-yard line. But Blodgett fumbled on the next possession, giving the RedHawks back the ball on their own 9.
But Victor Lotito came up with a clutch defensive play, deflecting an attempted pitch by Hillsboro quarterback Max Costello and falling on the ball, giving it back to the Huskies on the opposing 13 and setting Blodgett up for a 12-yard score two plays later.
“It looked like an option, I saw the running back go out and [Costello] pitched it and I tried to get my hand on it and I came up with the ball,” Lotito said.
Following a failed onside kick by Monadnock, RedHawks running back Colby Quiet took off on the first play for a 45-yard rushing touchdown to put Hillsboro on the board.
But on the ensuing kickoff, Lepisto scooped up the squib kick and ran it back all the way for the first of his two scores. The touchdown capped off a sequence of three touchdowns in four plays over just 27 seconds, and left the Huskies leading 22-6 at the end of the first.
“Just catching the ball and going,” Lepisto said. “We had good blocks and worked together. It was good.”
Everything seemed to be going Monadnock’s way, as it had the ball to start the second quarter and drove down to the Hillsboro 28. But a fumble behind the line of scrimmage was scooped up by Costello, who ran it back for the longest score of the night. A successful two-point conversion made it a one-score game.
On the next drive, Blodgett lost another fumble, giving it back to the RedHawks on the Monadnock 19.
“I definitely need to work on my fumbles. That’s the worst part of this game,” Blodgett said.
Hillsboro drove down to the 2-yard line and was on the cusp of a tie game, but the Huskies defense stood tall. They kept the RedHawks out of the end zone, and even drove them back to the 10 before taking over on downs.
“That was a confidence-builder for the defense, to say, ‘You know what? We can shut you out,’” Monadnock Coach Ryan Avery said.
The two teams traded punts for the rest of the half, and Monadnock went into the break with a delicate one-score lead.
The opening second-half kick, however, went back to Lepisto, and the senior went back to the end zone for his second touchdown and a big momentum swing.
“That was huge,” Avery said. “We talked at halftime about how we needed to put the game away.
“We’ve had a trend of getting slow starts in the second half, so that really kicked the momentum off on a quick start for the second half, which was good for us.”
The Huskies scored three more unanswered touchdowns to pull away: a 15-yard run by Blodgett, a 4-yard run by Lotito — which was set up by Haddock’s second blocked punt — and a 16-yard pass from Nate Doyle to Zion Carroll, which came on a gutsy 4th-and-15 call.
Quiet gave Hillsboro the last score of the game on a 68-yard run.
With its second two-game win streak in hand and a tiebreaker over a close division rival now secure, Monadnock marches on with two games left in the regular season to secure its playoff spot.
“Definitely a motivation booster,” Blodgett said. “It’s gonna make us work harder and know that we, as a team, as long as we work hard, we can beat anybody.”