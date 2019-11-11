SWANZEY — Colby Quiet scored five touchdowns and Dylan Barrett added three more for the 5th-seeded Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton Redhawks (7-3) as they handily defeated the Monadnock Huskies 54-14 Saturday in Swanzey.
Quiet ran for 220 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries, and also caught three passes for 88 yards and a touchdown. Barrett rushed for 153 yards and three TDs on 13 attempts. The Redhawks ran for 407 yards in the victory.
Fourth-seeded Monadnock (6-4), who won last year’s Division III championship, beat Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton 52-20 during the regular season.