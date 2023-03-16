Keene State senior Jeff Hunter passes the ball against Baruch in the second half of their NCAA first-round tournament game at Keene State Friday night. Keene State advanced to the next round of the NCAA tournament with an 89-78 win.
Keene State senior Jeff Hunter passes the ball against Baruch in the second half of their NCAA first-round tournament game at Keene State Friday night. Keene State advanced to the next round of the NCAA tournament with an 89-78 win.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Keene State sophomore Octavio Brito drives into the open lane during the Owls’ 92-66 win over Eastern Connecticut on Wednesday night.
The offseason accolades continue to compile for the Keene State men’s basketball team.
The electric Owls duo of Jeff Hunter and Octavio Brito both were named as All-American award winners by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), announced on Wednesday. Keene State was the only school two have two players named between the three teams Hunter was a first-team selection while Brito was selected to the third team.
Hunter, a native of Hudson, Mass., was named to his second NABC First Team All-District team, also hauling in Little East Conference Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year honors. He was named LEC Player of the Week five times, USBWA National Player of the Week twice, and to the D3hoops.com Team of the Week twice. He will return for his fifth-season at KSC next year.
Hunter led Division III in double-doubles with 24 and in rebounds, averaging 18.6 points, 13.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.8 blocks per game.
The 6-foot-7 forward also was named a Top 25 finalist for the Bevo Francis Award, which is awarded annually to the most outstanding player in small school college basketball. Hunter also was named one of 10 finalists for the Jostens Trophy, awarded to the most outstanding men’s and women’s player Division III based on ability, academic prowess, and service to one’s surrounding communities. Keene State head coach Ryan Cain won the award in 2007 as a player at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
Brito led the Owls in scoring at 20.4 points per game, with 6.7 rebounds and shot 44.1 percent from three-point range. He was named LEC Player of the Week four times, and to the D3hoops.com Team of the Week twice this season.
“Incredibly proud to have two All-Americans in our program,” Cain said via team release. “It is a credit to their work ethic, talent, and leadership. Jeff and Octavio are both as valuable off the court to our team, campus, and community as they are on the court. Individual awards are also a reflection of the team’s success and Octavio and Jeff were a huge part of that success.”
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.