CLAREMONT — The biggest purse in track history will be up for grabs this Friday as Claremont Motorsports Park promoter Mike Parks serves up the first of two huge Memorial Day Weekend events with the running of the $15,000-to-win Racers Honoring Racers Modified 100 at the historic Thrasher Road speedplant.
And then Sunday the NHSTRA Street Stocks will square off in a 75-lap Battle For The Belt biggie, atop a six-division card of racing that goes green at 5 p.m.
Maurice Enterprises, Ron Bouchard Auto Stores, and the Racing Guys & Friends have all joined the speedway in making Friday’s huge event possible. The thundering Tour-Type Mods will battle in a 100-lapper with an All Star cast on hand in quest of the gigantic payday.
National Modified stars including Matt Hirschman, Doug Coby, Woody Pitkat and many more will converge on Claremont, where they will take on the likes of the track’s all-time winningest Modified driver, Dwight Jarvis, along with fellow northern New England hot shoes Brian Robie, Todd Patnode, Matt Kimball and more. The mighty Modifieds stand atop a five-division card of racing that starts at 7 p.m. Friday.
On Sunday, hometrack stars Dave Greenslit, Cody Schoolcraft, Robert Hagar and company will take on the best in New England Street Stocks in the evening’s 75-lap main event, with the 5 p.m. start set for the convenience of those planning family outings on Monday.