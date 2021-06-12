LACONIA — As soon as the ball was popped up, junior Kevin Putnam took off his hat and glove and put them on the mound.
Then he waited.
The moment lasted just a few seconds, but it felt like the ball was in the air forever.
Then, as soon as the ball was caught for the final out, the entire Monadnock baseball team mobbed Putnam on the mound.
They had just become state champs.
For the eighth time in program history, and the first time since 2016, the Monadnock Huskies earned the NHIAA Division III state title. It came as a 10-0, six-inning win over Somersworth High School Saturday at Robbie Mills Sports Complex in Laconia.
“It’s a surreal feeling,” Putnam said, holding the championship trophy. “We worked our tails off for this exact thing in my hand. We played hard throughout the whole season and we have something to show for it now.”
Mark it as another commanding win for the Huskies team that was nothing short of dominant for the entire playoff run, beating every team they faced by at least 10 runs.
Saturday’s championship game was no different than any of their previous games, as Monadnock got the bats going early and didn’t let up until the final out.
The Huskies sent 11 batters to the plate in the second inning and scored six runs on six hits in that frame to steal the momentum, which they never gave up.
“The momentum is huge,” Cote said. “I thought to myself last night, ‘If we get ahead early, we’re going to win,’ because these guys want the momentum. It worked for us the entire playoffs. Getting the lead early was great and it just made the snowball go in the right direction for us.”
Senior Nate Doyle started the inning off with a single — his first of two hits on the day — then junior Carson Shanks reached by walk. Both runners advanced on a balk and senior Trevor Heise, who found his groove offensively in during the playoff tournament, took care of the rest with a two-RBI single to break the ice.
“Once again, Trevor Heise … got the big two RBIs to get us started and loosen us all up,” Cote said. “From there, we were just going to hammer the ball. You could just feel it.”
“The feeling was absolutely awesome,” Heise said of his hit. “I was just ready to hit the ball and get some runs in.”
By inning’s end, freshman Aidan Gibson, junior Ryan Cornwall, Putnam and freshman Ben Dean had all come around to score to give Monadnock an early 6-0 lead.
Putnam — who pitched all six scoreless innings — made sure Somersworth never had a chance to come back. He only allowed five baserunners and just gave up one hit.
He struck out six.
“Kevin was unbelievable,” Cote said. “It was like he got better every time he pitched. We felt so comfortable giving him the ball because he is the most competitive athlete at our school. This is the guy we wanted pitching this game, and he carried us pitching-wise.”
“Going into this postseason, I just found my fastball,” Putnam said. “I just played my game, pitching my heart out. Just doing everything I can to help out this team.”
Monadnock knocked out Somersworth’s starter — senior Logan Bryant — after just two innings, but ran into some trouble when sophomore Zephan Yoder came out of the bullpen for the Hilltoppers.
Yoder used a mighty curveball to keep Monadnock off balance for the third and fourth innings, but the bats picked up again in the fifth and — thanks in part to some Somersworth errors — the Huskies put up three more runs and were suddenly looking at a mercy rule finish in the championship game.
After Dean singled and came around to score in the sixth, Putnam went back out and sat down the Hilltoppers in order to seal the championship.
“It’s just so impressive the way these kids played at the end of the year with such heart and determination to get to this point,” Cote said. “We talked about it since the first day of practice … and I don’t know if they believed at that point, but they definitely know right now that they were worthy of getting that title today.”
With the title, the 2021 Huskies — and all six seniors — etch their names in the history books forever.
“It’s definitely what you work for,” Doyle said. “Most of us aren’t going to play in college, so this is our last game and the fact that we’re going out on top, it’s the best feeling you can have.”
“Watching my brothers play here, it’s just always been a thing that I want to get a championship,” Heise said. “Especially when my middle brother won it in 2016. I just wanted to do the same thing and repeat it again.”