HOPKINTON — Monadnock Regional High School nearly pulled off a huge upset in the quarterfinals of the NHAA Division III girls' basketball tournament, but came up one point short.
ln a heartbreaker, Hopkinton High prevailed 28-27 on its home court Saturday night. The Hawks' Brooke Carlson hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left that proved to be the winning points. Third-seeded Hopkinton (17-3) moves on to play No. 2 Fall Mountain Regional Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Keene State College.
Monadnock freshman Breann Lawrence had nailed a 3-pointer with about a minute left to give the Huskies a 27-25 lead. They regained possession as time wound down, Ellie Owen came up with a steal for Hopkinton that set her game-winning basket in motion.
Monadnock had one more chance, as Lawrence was fouled as she released a shot at the buzzer. With no players standing in the lane, she missed two free throws.
Owen scored five of her team-high nine points in the fourth quarter to lead Hopkinton.