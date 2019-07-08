At home Saturday, the Keene Swamp Bats pounded Sanford, 16-12, an exclamation mark on a 5-0 week.
The Bats are 14-7 overall and 7-3 in their last 10. They travel to play Southern Division-leading Mystic tonight at 6:05 in Connecticut.
The Bats start today a half-game back of North Adams for the lead in the Northern Division.
Keene was up 16-3 after eight innings against Sanford, actually trailed 3-0 in the early going, and didn’t have its first hit until the fourth inning.
But a Kevin Welsh double, innocently enough, opened the floodgates as Keene scored seven times in that frame. David Bedgood launched a moonshot homer to center as part of the rally. Randy Bednar got into the long-ball act an inning later, knocking a shot off the scoreboard in right, and then going deep again with two aboard in the eighth.
His monster game could have been even more impressive; he was robbed of another potential homer by Sanford center fielder Shane Marshall, though even that at-bat produced a run in the form of a sacrifice fly.
The seven-run outburst was the largest for a single inning for the Bats this season.
And the scouting report on Bedgood must be slow to circulate. He is a fastball-hitting machine; five of his nine home runs have come off not just fastballs, but belt-high heaters. He now has 24 runs batted in, too.
Mitchell Golden, Andrew McNeil and Seth Caddell also went deep for the purple and black. Caddell’s blast came with two runners aboard.
Welsh, making his first start for the Bats after scoring the go-ahead run against Upper Valley as a pinch-runner the night before, went 3-for-3 with two singles, a double and two walks.
Seven Keene players contributed to the team’s 12-hit attack.
The downside to the big win was the Bats’ struggle to close out the game, which taxed their bullpen. Eventually, Jonathan Edwards came on to put out the Sanford rally.
Michael Bacica, relieving starter Antonio Knowles to begin the third, earned the win on the mound. He worked four innings, allowing just three hits. The Bats ended up using six different pitchers — who combined to walk 12 — before order was restored and the win was in the books.